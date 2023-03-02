Biometric anti-spoofing handbook updated with liveness competitions, legislative impact

The Handbook of Biometric Anti-Spoofing has been updated, with the third edition published by Springer to provide comprehensive and authoritative guidance on presentation attack detection.

The main authors of the handbook are Idiap Research Institute Senior Researcher Sebastien Marcel, Julian Fierrez of the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and Nicholas Evans of EURECOM.

The third edition of the handbook has been updated with broader coverage of PAD methods for various biometric modalities, including face, fingerprint, iris, voice, vein, and signature recognition. Major PAD competitions, valuable databases for researchers, and analysis of the impact of recent legislation have all been added to the handbook.

Dr. Christoph Busch penned a chapter on PAD standards, which he previewed in a discussion about technical standards for biometrics at the close of 2022.

The handbook touches on recent technological development like Vision Transformers, methods for PAD in iris biometrics, generalization to unseen attacks, and recent progress on detecting 3D masks and utilizing multiple spectra with deep neural networks.

Many of the leading researchers, testing labs and institutions in the field are represented among authors of individual chapters, which are arranged according to modality. Introductory chapters set out the basics for those new to the field.

The Handbook of Biometric Anti-Spoofing is available now as an ebook or in physical form.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | biometrics research | Idiap | presentation attack detection | spoof detection