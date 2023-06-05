NADRA adds iris to automated biometric identification platform with Iris ID

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced iris biometrics as the third ID verification option on its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), calling it a “landmark achievement.”

A video promoting the modality’s addition clearly depicts the use of an iCAM R100 series scanner from Iris ID to capture a subject’s iris biometrics.

Dubbed IRIS, the system will enable government departments and financial institutions in the country to reliably carry out ID verification, NADRA said in a statement shared with Biometric Update. It called the move a great leap forward in its in relentless efforts in enhancing secure and accurate citizen identification.

Before now, NADRA ran the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and facial recognition for ID verification and authentication.

The Authority says the iris scan, with its low false match rates, is a supplementary method which will add another layer of security to the functionality of the other two options.

NADRA says it has deployed the technology at its mega centers at Islamabad, PECO Road Lahore and DHK Karachi for more user acceptance testing after a successful pilot at its headquarters. The system, which will soon be rolled out in all 700 NADRA registration centres, eliminates the fear of double registration and identity theft.

Underlining the significance of the development, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik says iris scans deliver precision, enhanced security and efficiency in the way ID verification is done.

“Whether it’s government services, financial institutions, or any other industry that deals with sensitive information, identity verification is a critical aspect of ensuring the integrity and security of our systems,” says Malik.

“With the IRIS biometric technology, we are taking a major step forward in streamlining and fortifying the processes of secure identification.”

A key novelty the IRIS system brings is the registration of children whose iris will be captured for ID enrollment purposes. Experts say the iris of a child doesn’t change as they grow old.

NADRA recently launched the Nishan Pakistan platform to leverage its ID stack.

In a NADRA-related story meanwhile, the Governor of Nigeria’s Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, met with the head of Business Development at NADRA, Sheharyar Ajmal Khan, on the sidelines of the recent ID4Africa meeting in Nairobi to discuss avenues for future collaboration on digital transformation projects.

Obaseki spoke about his state’s residence ID card project at the event, and expressed the wish for NADRA to accompany them in the implementation of the project, Nigerian daily Punch reports.

The Edo state residence ID card project was launched in 2022 and one million cards are expected to be issued by 2024.

The government of Kenya is also looking to Nadra for expertise and collaboration as it makes changes to its digital ID system.

Article Topics

biometric identification | biometrics | digital ID | iris biometrics | Iris ID | NADRA | Pakistan