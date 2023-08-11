Apple files patents to enhance iris biometrics authenticator, let systems read lips

Apple has had three patent applications published that could enhance its biometric authenticator Optic ID feature and equip its devices to reads lips.

The first two patent filings could be used in its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, according to trade publication Patently Apple.

The first patent published describes a multi-camera biometric imaging system while the second one describes the “automatic selection of biometric based on the quality of acquired image.” Both patents are designed for biometric authentication and eye tracking. The two patent documents were published by the European patent office last week.

The Vision Pro was revealed in June at the company’s annual developers’ conference. It uses the iris-identifiying Optic ID, enabling owners to unlock the Vision Pro by putting it on. Eye tracking is performed by two infrared cameras and a ring of LEDs in the mask. The headset is expected to ship early next year for US$3,499.

Apple’s third patent filing was published by the U.S. patent office and describes how devices, and presumably its digital assistant Siri, could use motion sensors to detect a user’s mouth. The “Keyword Detection Using Motion Sensing” patent could save power as accelerometers and gyroscopes expend relatively little power compared to audio sensors such as microphones. The patent was unearthed last week by Apple Insider.

Other recent Apple patents include innovations in facial recognition software that could help combat poor eyesight in its mixed-reality headsets. In May, Apple was also awarded a U.S. patent for binding a person to their digital ID with selfie biometrics.

