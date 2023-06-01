Apple patents multi-function digital ID with liveness, other security features

A U.S. patent has been awarded for binding biometric authentication to a person’s digital ID. It likely will be combined with a patent-pending way to record biometrics from under a display.

Apple was given that patent this week. It covers Face and Touch ID authentication and automates many processes that involve a digital ID in the company’s digital wallet app. Earlier this year, Apple applied for a patent to capture face, finger and iris biometrics through a device’s display.

The granted patent’s diagrams show how the owner of a phone, having enrolled in a state or federal ID program using their government ID and a selfie biometric check, would choose from a pick list of government ID agencies. That is where the person would link the identification data on the phone or other device to their state profile.

That data could be called up automatically when approaching content or activity that is gated by age. An external reader would ping the phone for a yes or no response to a question about adulthood, for example.

Encountering an unfamiliar reader would prompt the ID app to ask for direction. The device owner would have to tell the software that they want to transact with the reader regardless.

People would set up profiles for organizations and situations that they can anticipate transacting with, including the Transportation Security Administration, banks, favored grocery or department stores, fuel stations, Uber and the like. Each would only get the personal data needed for its transaction.

Stored in Apple’s Wallet, payment and ID information would be viewable on the same screen as travel documents.

Diagrams indicate that Apple anticipates tying in its map application to the interface.

Biometric liveness tests, according to patent documentation, would be performed solely on the device for data security.

