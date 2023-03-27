Apple patent filing for under-display biometrics capture system published

A new method for capturing face, fingerprint and iris biometrics from under the display of an electronic device is the subject of a patent application from Apple newly published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The published patent application, spotted by Patently Apple, describes the use of infrared sensors, possibly quantum film infrared sensors, to capture various user biometrics, and possible hand gestures.

Quantum film is a kind of thin semiconductor film, made up of colloidal quantum dots, mechanically and electronically bound together, which absorbs light, according to the filing for ‘Electronic Devices Having Quantum Film Infrared Sectors.’ Light sources and photodetectors could be built into the film, emitting and sensing infrared light through the display surface.

Proximity sensing and distance measurement could be used to capture two- or three-dimensional images of objects and their features, with fingerprints, faces and gestures all noted as examples.

The latest rumors have Apple waiting until at least 2025 to implement under-display biometrics, with Face ID continuing to operate from a notch cut out of the display area until then.

As always with patents, it is worth bearing in mind that even the inventions of companies that exist to make things, rather than simply sue other organizations, may never be used in the development of a commercial product.

Biometric patent infringement lawsuits

A patent infringement complaint alleging that supermarket chain Publix violates a biometric authentication patent held by Jabaa LLC as successor-in-interest has been filed in Georgia, reports Lexology.

Jabaa, LLC v. Publix Super Markets, Inc. was filed over the grocery chain’s app’s suggestion to customers to pay for their sale with their mobile devices.

The complaint alleges one direct and one indirect infringement of the ‘Internet Transaction Authentication Apparatus, Method, And System For Improving Security Of Internet Transactions’ patent.

An online search reveals that Jabaa LLC has filed complaints against several other well-known retailers, like Kroger and Lululemon, with the former still before the court and the latter recently dismissed.

PACid Technologies alleges that the use of Fast Identity Online (FIDO) authentication protocols by a major financial institution violated its intellectual property rights, based on six different patents it owns.

The patents cover software applications giving users the option to log into bank accounts with fingerprint or face biometrics, PACid claims, according to JD Supra.

The plaintiff has previously made similar claims against Gemalto and Samsung, both of which were dismissed within a year.

Article Topics

Apple | biometric authentication | biometrics | patents | research and development | under display