Bad news for iPhone notch haters. Biometric lens under the display pushed back

It could be two more years before Apple has an iPhone with its Face ID under the display.

MacRumors is quoting an industry consultant with whom it has some confidence on such matters saying sensor issues will push the debut to 2025.

Ross Young had previously predicted Face ID under the display next year, with both the Face ID lens and front camera under the display as early as 2026.

That apparently was before the sensor hiccup. Trade publication MacRumors saw Young’s tweet on the matter. It is possible, according to the publication, that the iPhone 17 Pro will have an under-the-display camera for face biometrics, but it will be peering through a hole in the glass.

The goal is to maximize every useable millimeter on a screen.

A Korean journalist reported in January that the arrival will be next year, in the iPhone 16 Pro, according to MacRumors.

Apple | biometrics | face biometrics | Face ID | iPhone | smartphones | under display