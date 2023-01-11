Apple’s Face ID biometrics to go under display after iPhone 15

As mobile phone innovation slows to how much screen space is taken by cameras and sensors, rumors purport that the collection of sensors reduced into the ‘Dynamic Island’ for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will be included for all four upcoming iPhone 15 models.

Then for the subsequent models, Apple may follow Samsung for under-display biometric sensors meaning just a small hole would be left punched through the display for the forward-facing camera, reports Korean electronics industry outlet The Elec.

Though, as with previous new technologies, this would likely be reserved initially for premium models.

The Elec reports that earlier this month, Samsung Display, which makes the OLED screens for iPhones, bought more laser etching equipment used to punch holes in supplier Philoptics.

Patently Apple is also reporting a supply chain report from Taiwan is saying the same thing and that ‘under panel Face ID’ could be coming for the iPhone 16 (The Elec was less specific on which generation). This would involve the sensors for Face ID being covered over by the screen when it is not in use.

An under-panel camera could also follow, meaning no disruption to the display when biometric sensors or camera are not in use.

