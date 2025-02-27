CardLab launches converged biometric access control cards with FPC sensor

CardLab has announced the launch of a new biometric access control card featuring a sensor supplied by Fingerprint Cards.

The new “Access” product is intended to replace passwords for log-ons to company websites or digital systems, as well as physical access security.

The cards are made with the FPC1323 T-Shape sensor, which ensures minimal lag with its self-learning technology, according to the announcement.

The biometric identity verification is performed offline, which the partners say protects the identity of the user. Access cards also offer unmatched speed, enhanced security demonstrated by FIDO 1+ certification, and support for both Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) transmissions.

“Biometric cards for the access sector have long been hindered by fragmented infrastructure which often leads to a mixed user experience,” observes Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “It’s great to see CardLab tackle this problem through their latest product, Access, which represents a significant leap forward in what’s available on the market today. Underpinning this performance is our FPC1323 T-Shape which is quicker, more power efficient, and easier to integrate than previous generation sensors. This enables our partners to offer customers a solution that is not only highly secure but also incredibly fast and user-friendly.”

The two companies have teamed up before, with a biometric smart card launched in 2021 to store multiple credentials.

“Security should be convenient, reliable, and effective,” says CardLab CEO Frank Sandeløv. “With the Access card, we’re addressing a key challenge in authentication—efficiently combining logical and physical access in a single device. By integrating Fingerprint Cards’ FPC1323 sensor, we ensure fast and secure biometric verification while keeping the user experience intuitive and convenient.”

