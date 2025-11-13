FPC AllKey Ultra offers potential for broader applications, use cases

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) has launched FPC AllKey Ultra, an expansion of the successful FPC AllKey line introduced in late 2024. A release says the new biometric access control product will enable more use cases and address fast-growing market demand for FPC’s systems in areas such as crypto wallets, FIDO tokens/passkeys, digital ID, one-time password generators and secure storage devices.

FPC AllKey Ultra integrates a secure element (SE) – a dedicated, tamper-resistant chip designed to safely store sensitive data such as encryption keys and credentials, providing enhanced protection for biometric and cryptographic operations. Stronger authentication and security enables integration across a wider range of products and applications. So does an ultra-thin sensor design that allows for both traditional surface mount applications and side-mounted form factors.

The SE model, a sort of digital vault inside a device, is already widely used in payment cards. FPC’s CEO, Adam Philpott, says “the success of FPC AllKey has demonstrated the strong demand for secure, flexible biometric systems across diverse markets. With FPC AllKey Ultra, we’re elevating that offering by adding a secure element and expanding form factor possibilities, enabling our partners to integrate world-class security and performance into even more devices.”

Fredrik Ramberg, chief product officer at FPC, says there has already been strong interest in AllKey Ultra from the firm’s network, which prizes ease of integration and speed to market.

“FPC AllKey Ultra is a direct response to customer feedback – we’ve listened closely to their needs and are proud to deliver a product that expands both capability and flexibility while maintaining the reliability, security, and performance our partners expect from FPC.”

FPC is set to debut FPC AllKey Ultra with live demos at Trustech 2025 in Paris in early December. The company hopes the new product will reinforce its leadership in biometric innovation, and advance its strategy to “grow FPC up the value chain with integrations across multiple application areas.”

Fingerprint Cards saw revenues of 20.4 million Swedish krona (roughly US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, up 35 percent from a year earlier.

Article Topics

access control | allke | biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | secure element