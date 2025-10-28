FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards rides Egis deal, leaner business to 35% revenue growth

| Chris Burt
Fingerprint Cards says strong performance in all of its revenue streams contributed to revenues of 20.4 million Swedish krona (roughly US$2.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, up 35 percent from a year earlier.

A licensing deal with Egis Technology in August made up SEK 4.8 million ($ million) of that SEK 5.2 million difference, according to the company’s interim report. EBITDA loss was slashed from SEK 40.8 million ($4.4 million) in Q3 2024 to SEK 9.8 million ($1.1 million) last quarter.

The comparison doesn’t include FPC’s mobile and PC businesses, which it is exiting, but looks even better for the company in constant currency terms.

Fingerprint Cards and partner Anonybit have also entered the Microsoft Entra Marketplace to deliver AAL2-compliant passwordless authentication to enterprises in the tech giant’s ecosystem.

