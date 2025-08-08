FB pixel

Fingerprint Cards continues biometrics licensing run with $2.5M PC asset deal

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Fingerprint Cards continues biometrics licensing run with $2.5M PC asset deal
 

Fingerprint Cards has signed a biometrics licensing agreement with Egis Technology for PC-related assets worth approximately 24 million Swedish kronor (US$2.5 million).

The move comes after the company discontinued its mobile and PC biometrics product lines, as it shifts to identity management and other segments. The Swedish biometric firm says that the contract will allow it to generate revenue from existing intellectual property while maintaining its focus on developing new authentication technologies.

“This agreement with Egis aligns well with our strategy to monetize and unlock value from existing IP assets,” says Adam Philpott, Fingerprint Cards CEO. “The cash infusion will further strengthen FPC’s balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility.”

The company’s business transformation, including the move away from mobile and PC biometrics lines, was followed by a significant decline in revenues: In 2024, Fingerprint Cards posted revenues of $38.5 million, compared to $67.3 million a year ago. Recent results from Q1 of this year, however, showed progress with revenues doubling on a year-over-year basis, reaching $1.9 million with a 56.6 percent gross margin.

But the biometrics licensing deal is the third of the year for FPC, following an extension signed by Mantra Softech and an agreement with Smart Eye on iris biometric technology for civil identification and the automotive industry, respectively. The company signed up with an unnamed IP advisory firm to commercialize its biometric technology in early-2025.

The Nasdaq-listed firm expects to receive most of the payment from Egis in the third quarter of 2025. The deal also includes royalty payments based on Egis’s shipment volumes to PC manufacturers.

The arrangement expands an existing partnership between the two companies in the mobile sector. Last year, Fingerprint Cards signed a deal with Egis, allowing the Taiwan-based company to integrate its mobile product lines into its current mobile platforms.

At the time, Fingerprint Cards stated that while this partnership may not yield immediate financial gains, it will offer future revenue opportunities, including from development work associated with the licensed biometric solutions.

The company also announced that some of its mobile business employees would transition to Egis due to the wind down of its mobile business operations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CBP’s body-worn camera rules collide with consumer AI glasses

When a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was filmed wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses during a Los Angeles immigration…

 

Register now for Aug 20 webinar on age verification in India under DPDPA

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) is now in force, bringing compliance requirements for age assurance rules. Technology providers…

 

Rwanda National Identification Agency begins digital ID enrollment

Some Rwandans have begun registration ahead of the rollout of the country’s new national digital ID billed for 2026. The…

 

Risks, data privacy fears as Spain pilots biometric patient ID system in two cities

A report has flagged risks and data privacy issues with a new biometric patient identification system which Spain is implementing…

 

My Family ID integrates Identy touchless fingerprint biometrics into child safety app

Biometric identification firm Identiy.io has partnered with the child safety and senior safety app My Family ID to provide instant…

 

Kansas City equips buses with AI-powered FRT ahead of World Cup

In anticipation of hosting six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has partnered…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events