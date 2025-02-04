FB pixel

FPC looks to strengthen IP, teams up with jNET on biometric turnkey software

| Masha Borak
FPC looks to strengthen IP, teams up with jNET on biometric turnkey software
 

Fingerprint Cards is entering into two new collaborations, focusing on boosting patent production and creating a new biometric turnkey product.

The first of these deals is a strategic partnership with an unnamed IP advisory firm designed to increase the commercialization of the firm’s intellectual property (IP).

The Swedish company launched its IP commercialization initiative in July 2023 and generated its first revenue the following year after signing a patent license agreement with a major global firm, according to a press release.

“This collaboration allows us to handle more cases efficiently and leverage our evidence of use to pursue identified targets,” says Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints. “We are confident that this partnership will drive high-margin revenue growth for our business.”

The second collaboration is a joint venture with security software company jNet Secure, which focuses on security solutions for resource-constrained devices, such as smart cards, USB FIDO2 tokens, blockchain and crypto wallets. jNet is a provider for Java-based OS systems focusing on the payments, identity and government sectors.

The joint venture will focus on creating a turnkey biometric all-in-one System-in-Package (SiP) module. Among use cases, Fingerprint lists enterprise and cloud authentication solutions, biometric passkeys (FIDO2) tokens for passwordless authentication, self-sovereign identity (SSI) and crypto wallets, payment authentication, enhanced OpenPGP, and PIV implementations as well as government ID.

The secure SiP module will comply with FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, replacing traditional passwords with cryptographic key pairs. Engineering samples of the module will be available from this summer while mass production is expected in the last quarter of 2025, the company says.

“We are witnessing rapid market growth, with numerous new players eager to enter the market, driving the need for a turnkey solution,” says Philpott. “Our initiative with jNet aligns perfectly with our strategy of delivering biometric system solutions and end-user applications through strategic partnerships.”

