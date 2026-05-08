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The Gambia upgrades police forensics capacity with biometric system launch

EU funds, Interpol implements AFIS
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
The Gambia upgrades police forensics capacity with biometric system launch
 

The Gambia has launched an Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) to strengthen criminal investigations in the country with forensic biometrics.

Deployment of the fingerprint biometrics system was carried out through the AFIS Project of the Western African Police Information System (WAPIS) Programme.  The WAPIS Programme AFIS Project is funded by the European Union and implemented by Interpol. The Project is intended to deliver biometrics systems across ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania, according to the announcement.

An official launch event for the AFIS was held in conjunction with the inauguration of a renovated headquarters for The Gambia’s Criminal Records Office/Scientific Support Unit (CRO/SSU).

The legal framework for populating and using the forensic biometric system has also been updated, the EU delegation to The Gambia says. The country’s parliament approved a draft Personal Data Protection and Privacy bill last year.

“The European Union, as the major doner, is actively supporting the deployment of AFIS across West Africa and in The Gambia,” says EU Deputy Head of Mission in The Gambia Raphaël Brigandi. “The objective is to strengthen the fight against crime, in full respect of human rights and data protection standards.”

Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Kebba Nfally Darboe says the system will be used by the country’s key security agencies, as well as the Police CRO/SSU. The data can also be shared internationally through Interpol.

In support of the AFIS implementation, 10 national forensic trainers instructed nearly 300 law enforcement officers from across the country in its use.

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