The Gambia strengthens digital trust with personal data protection & privacy bill

Parliament in The Gambia has approved a draft Personal Data Protection and Privacy legislation in a move that has attracted plaudits from various quarters within and without the country.

The country’s Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services lauded the approval, and described it as “a major step forward in strengthening the protection of personal data, safeguarding the privacy rights of citizens, and building trust in The Gambia’s digital transformation journey.

“For the first time, it [the bill] establishes a comprehensive legal framework dedicated to protecting the personal data and privacy rights of all Gambians,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including government institutions, lawmakers, technical review teams and others, who were involved in the drafting of the bill and ensured that it meets the necessary international standards.

The ministry also recognized “the invaluable support of our development partners, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders, whose contributions enriched the drafting and refinement of this law.”

For the government, the introduction of the bill takes the country an important step forward towards promoting digital rights, fostering innovation, and protecting the personal information of individuals in an increasingly digital world.

“This achievement reflects our collective vision of a more secure, inclusive, and rights-respecting digital society for all Gambians,” the ministry noted.

It added that the document brings to light the government’s “unwavering commitment to ensuring effective implementation of this law, building institutional capacity, and promoting public awareness so that data protection becomes an integral part of our governance and development.”

The data protection bill also directly aligns with the Gambian government’s Open Data Strategy 2023-2026.

World Bank expert hails move

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) expert at the World Bank, Tariq Malik praised The Gambia for introducing the legislation, saying it is a major move towards advancing digital trust in the West African country.

“In an increasingly digital world, safeguarding personal data is essential—not only as a matter of individual rights, but as a foundation for innovation, investment and public-service delivery,” Malik wrote in a LinkedIn Post.

“The passage of this Bill therefore closes an important gap for The Gambia, signalling to citizens, businesses and international partners that personal data will be protected, respected and responsibly used,” he added.

With the data protection and privacy bill now in pace, the digital ID advisor suggests that the next logical steps for the country should be to ensure “implementation, awareness raising, capacity-building for oversight, enforcement, and ensuring that the new legal regime supports vibrant digital services while protecting citizens’ rights.”

Last year, The Gambia signed an MoU with Presight to support its digital transformation ambitions. The first phase of the collaboration will see the implementation of a digital ID and digital government systems.

Africa | data privacy | data protection | digital identity | digital trust | legislation | The Gambia