FB pixel

Italian digital identity provider suffers data breach, 5.5M customers affected

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Italian digital identity provider suffers data breach, 5.5M customers affected
 

InfoCert has had millions of its customers’ personal data stolen and put up for sale.

A leading European certification authority and provider of digital identity services such as Italy’s SPID (Public Digital Identity System), InfoCert posted a public notice on its website detailing the data breach on December 27. However, the notice has since been taken down.

Seen by BiometricUpdate, the notice said there had been an “unauthorized publication of personal data related to customers.” The personal data – which includes full names, tax codes, phone numbers and email addresses – of 5.5 million customers were taken.

According to a source, part of the stolen data was published and advertised on a dark web forum, with the entire database on sale for a price.

InfoCert claimed the leak came about via the systems of a third-party supplier, to which customers were registered, and that “illicit activity” had been committed against this supplier. InfoCert said that its own systems had not been compromised and nor had its service access credentials or passwords.

The company said that it is investigating the matter, and will report to the relevant authorities.

InfoCert is part of Tinexta Group and an Italian company operating in the IT security, digital signatures, and digital identity industry. It manages some 1.8 million active SPID identities and is one of the 12 accredited providers of such services in Italy where there are 39 million active SPID.

Cybersecurity and trust is an ongoing challenge in the digital identity market and analysts have elaborated on the global trends going into 2025, with use of AI and lack of understanding around cybersecurity cited as some major concerns.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Mandatory digital ID for banking policy goes into effect in Ethiopia

An Ethiopian government policy requiring the mandatory use of the national digital ID otherwise known as Fayda for banking transactions…

 

Kazakhstan lays out DPI achievements for 2024

Governments around the world are counting their achievements in the area of digital public infrastructure (DPI) in 2024 and so…

 

Biometric payments to generate $11.3B in revenue for suppliers by 2030

Biometrics are being used to secure a fast-growing number of payments in what Goode Intelligence calls “the pay by me…

 

They not like us: Drake bets on Australian AI sector as ‘Emotional AI’ arrives

As Kendrick Lamar prepares to headline the Super Bowl half-time show, Drake – his rival in a recent high-profile hip-hop…

 

Scottish councils, police defend widespread use of Hikvision cameras

Hikvision security cameras are widely used in Scotland’s public CCTV networks and other facilities run by local governments and businesses,…

 

AI, biometrics see major integrations in auto market seeking ever-smarter cars

“The next frontier in car customization is biometrics.” So proclaims a recent piece in Newsweek, entitled “Faces and Fingers Are…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events