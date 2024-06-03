Presight to fast-track The Gambia’s transformation through digital ID, govt initiative

Digital transformation efforts in The Gambia will get an improvement after the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with generative AI-powered big data analytics firm Presight to support the country’s socio-economic growth ambitions.

The deal, concluded with The Gambian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (MOCDE) at the Gitex Africa 2024 event last month, aims at improving communications infrastructure to set the stage for meaningful digital transformation that will enhance access to digital government services, according to an announcement.

Per the accord, the two parties will implement their engagements in a two-phased format to facilitate the rollout of digital services and a robust cybersecurity architecture.

The first phase involves the implementation of a digital ID and digital government initiative in order to streamline the delivery of public and private sector services, while the second will focus on the building of a national safety operations center, designed to safeguard Gambia’s digital infrastructure against potential threats.

Other aspects included in the deal, in both phases, are the building of a national data center and a Digital Supply Chain Lab to cater to the integrity and security needs of all digital transactions so as to make interactions between businesses and citizens safer.

“This agreement marks a significant step towards building a robust digital ecosystem that will empower Gambia’s citizens and businesses. We are excited to contribute towards Gambia’s digital transformation which involves a creation of a secure, efficient, and inclusive digital infrastructure,” comments Dr Adel Al Sharji, COO of Presight, who put pen to paper on behalf of the company.

The permanent Secretary at MOCDE, Lamin Camara, described the MoU as a “significant breakthrough for both parties.” He adds: “We believe that Presight is the right partner for us considering their incredible achievements, and formidable experience in the areas of digital transformation, technology advancement and innovation, and firmly believe that together, we can make it happen big time.”

The signing of the MoU comes within the framework of the implementation of The Gambia’s Digital Transformation Strategy drafted with support from the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). The digital ID component of the strategy had its implementation framework validated last December.

The country is also doing well in birth registration through the implementation of UNICEF’s model of integrating national ID and health systems.

Meanwhile, early last month, The Gambia also signed a funding agreement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support the country’s digital public infrastructure.

ECOWAS President Omar Alieu Touray said in a post on X that the subvention is to assist in the modernization of digital infrastructure for The Gambia, enhance access to online and digital government services.

The deal was signed on the margins of the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation which the country hosted.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | Presight AI | The Gambia