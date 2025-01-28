New Visa certification, Japanese distributor for biometric payment cards

The SECORA Pay Bio payment card solution from Fingerprint Cards and Infineon has been certified by Visa, and Infineon has placed a volume order biometric sensors for delivery this year.

SECORA Pay Bio integrates an FPC1323 fingerprint sensor and was introduced by Infineon last August, and is now fully certified for use in biometric payment cards by both Visa and Mastercard, according to a company announcement.

“It’s also another leap forward in establishing the biometric payment card market,” says Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott. “Our biometric payment solution not only enhances security, but also provides a frictionless and convenient user experience. Infineon’s recent order also reflects their own commitment to the biometric payment cards sector – they continue to be a great partner to work alongside.”

“Thanks to the certification of our turnkey integrated solution we are enabling our customers with a very simple and accelerated approval and onboarding process,” says Infineon Technologies Head of Trusted Mobile Connectivity and the Transactions Product Line Tolgahan Yildiz. “This is an important milestone in our journey to enable simple, scalable and cost-efficient implementations of biometric payment cards. SECORA Pay Bio is designed with attention to detail to eliminate complexities in design and manufacturing of the cards and to simplify biometric enrollment for frictionless consumer journey. We are now gearing up in our collaboration with Fingerprints to bring first projects to success.”

Biometric enrollment to the SECORA Pay Bio can be carried out through specialized devices, smartphone apps or “in-field” at points of sale.

Idex, partner bring biometric payment cards to Japanese market

Idex Biometrics has entered into a synergistic collaboration with Japanese card issuer Life Card to bring biometric payment cards to Japan’s vibrant financial market.

According to an announcement, the goal is to begin commercial deployment of payment cards born of the partnership in the first quarter of this year.

The move is likely to meet a positive market response, the announcement suggests, given the high rate of acceptance of biometric payment cards in Japan, plus its high preference as opposed to cash payments. Life Card is qualified to issue both Visa and Mastercard payment cards.

There are said to be 314 million biometric smart cards in circulation in Japan, which make for about 80 percent of cashless transactions. Biometric cards are also the most used payment tool in the country, the announcement mentions.

Following the partnership with Life Card, the Chief Executive Officer of Idex Biometrics, appointed last year, Catharina Eklof, remarked: “Life Card and Idex Biometrics are bringing more seamless and secure payments to consumers, confirming Japan’s technology and innovation leadership in payments. Idex is committed to make card payments easier, more secure and accessible for Japanese consumers.”

To Keiji Masui, president of Life Card, the deal is a recognition of their innovative, secure and frictionless payment solutions. “Introducing the latest biometric technology and security to the Japanese market, will reinforce our market positioning, as we attract new customers and increase transactions and customer lifetime value.”

Idex Biometrics has been extending its payment cards to different markets including India.

The Oslo Chamber of Commerce has delivered a ruling in a dispute between Idex and Zwipe, meanwhile. Zwipe will have to pay Idex $702,000, plus taxes, interest for late payment and legal costs. Zwipe says in an announcement it will convene an emergency meeting to discuss whether it can feasibly pay Idex the amount specified and continue operating.

