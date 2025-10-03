Biometric solutions powered by FPC rolling out with new IP deal, long-term partner

Biometric technology made by Fingerprint Cards is powering new products from other vendors in a trend that seems set to grow, as a pair of announcements spotlight current and future launches.

FPC has struck a commercialization and licensing deal for fingerprint biometric technologies with PixArt Imaging. The agreement gives Fingerprint Cards $2 million (approximately 19 million Swedish kronor) in upfront fees and rights to possible future royalties for biometric products developed with its technology by PixArt.

PixArt will use some of FPC’s patents, algorithms and fingerprint sensor technologies to build biometric solutions for PCs, according to the company announcement. The payment will be made by PixArt in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This agreement with PixArt aligns well with our strategy to monetize and unlock value from existing IP assets,” says FPC CEO Adam Philpott. “We are excited to kick off this partnership with PixArt and will continue to explore how we can collaborate together in other areas such as smart home, automotive, and wearables. The cash infusion will further strengthen our balance sheet and further enhance our financial flexibility. This will enable us to accelerate investments in new revenue streams, reinforcing our leadership in secure authentication. We are committed to unlocking the full potential of our pipeline in monetizing assets, channeling realized value into driving high-growth initiatives.”

FPC says the deal is its third IP monetization and licensing agreement in the last 11 months. The company created a business unit to monetize its patent portfolio in 2023, shortly before Philpott started in the CEO role.

A $2.5 million licensing deal with Egis Technology for PC biometrics in August was the third of the year for FPC, following deals with Mantra Softech for civil identification and one with Smart Eye for iris biometrics in the automotive industry.

CMI partnership bears fruit

CMITech has rolled out its EF-70 multimodal biometrics camera with iris recognition technology from Fingerprint Cards.

The dual face and iris biometrics system is CMI’s latest flagship device, and is intended for physical access control in highly secure environments, processing immigration and border crossings, law enforcement and civil identity management programs, the companies say. It features high accuracy, fast authentication and robust liveness detection, the announcement states.

“We are very pleased to continue our long alliance with FPC,” says CMITech COO Philip Tusa. “Their Iris Recognition algorithm performs flawlessly with our iris imaging systems including the EF-70, and has been validated by USA NIST in their Iris Exchange (IREX) algorithm tests over the long term.”

The companies have been partners for nearly a decade.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | Fingerprint Cards | iris biometrics | licensing