Next Biometrics receives new Indian order as demand grows for Aadhaar-L1 certified devices

Next Biometrics will deliver its Aadhaar-certified FAP20 fingerprint sensor to an Indian OEM customer following a volume order worth 1.5 million Norwegian Krone (US$140,000).

The order, Next says in a press release, is part of an initial one received on July 3 amounting to 65 million NOK (US$6 million). The supply is expected to be made before the year runs out.

The Oslo-based company believes the growing demand from India is linked to the L1 certification of its fingerprint sensor technology as compliant with Aadhaar requirements, as well as the country’s increasing use of biometric hardware and software to solve socio-economic problems.

Next is optimistic it will make more supplies in the coming year as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to get rid of about 4.5 million devices without L1 certification currently being used for the Aadhaar digital ID program.

“We are delighted to support our customer in bringing their product to the dynamic Aadhaar market. The order is also a crystal-clear message to the Indian market that OEMs with domestic electronics module manufacturing operations are preparing to take significant market share from competing OEMs that are based in and is importing modules from other Asian countries,” says Digvijay Singh Kanwar, senior vice president and head of Sales for India, US, Europe and Africa (IUEA) at Next Biometrics.

“Moreover, Next has now proved and established itself as a strong, knowledgeable and trusted technology partner to key OEMs with manufacturing in India.”

Kanwar also comments on the traction which the adoption of L1 certified devices is gaining across the Indian market, especially in the banking sector.

“Initially, the transition from L0 certified devices to L1 certified devices and integrations moved very slowly. However, with large Indian banks now starting to use L1 products and other large players following their lead, the integration pace is rapidly speeding up. The number of tenders is also increasing, and we continue to proactively address and support the Indian market’s needs.”

Next says the OEM customer plans to complete its L1 certification in the first quarter of next year.

Earlier this year, the UIDAI in a note to partners announced that as part of measures to strengthen the level of security around fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication transactions, it was initiating a process to phase out biometric capture devices with L0 certification.

At the end of January, the first batch of devices received L1 certification.

The ID authority says after June 30, 2024, no authentication transaction will be possible using L1 certification devices.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | certification | fingerprint sensors | India | Next Biometrics