Raonsecure taps four biometrics providers for multimodal authentication upgrade

South Korean IT security and authentication firm Raonsecure has announced partnerships with four biometrics corporations – Fujitsu Korea, Mesa Coo Company, Eternal and TrustKey – to increase cooperation and strengthen its biometric authentication capabilities.

The four Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) enable Raonsecure to integrate Fujitsu Korea’s palm vein biometrics and Eternal’s finger vein biometrics, plus facial authentication from Mesa Coo and fingerprint authentication from TrustKey.

According to a ChosunBiz, the company plans to leverage its new capabilities to “strengthen the position of its biometric authentication technology (FIDO)-based platform OnePass.” It’s part of a larger push to accelerate market expansion in response to “growing demand for multi-factor authentication across industries, including finance, public, medical, manufacturing and defense.”

“This collaboration is meaningful in that leading players in each biometric field have built a cooperative model to jointly advance multifactor authentication platforms and expand them across worksites,” says Lee Jeong-a, CEO of Raonsecure. “We will continue to provide safe and flexible authentication environments to industry and contribute to the nationwide spread of the Zero Trust Security framework.”

The partnerships specifically target industries that align with the government of South Korea’s strengthened security policy stance, which includes the Zero Trust guideline 2.0 and the National Network Security Framework (N2SF) security guideline 1.0.

Korean firm Coupang was recently subject to a massive data breach that exposed the information of 33.7 million customers, prompting President Lee Jae Myung to call for increased penalties for corporate negligence in data breaches.

