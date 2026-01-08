Pearson to introduce palm‑print biometrics for global exam authentication

Pearson is preparing to introduce palm‑print biometrics across its global testing network through a new partnership with Redrock Biometrics and its PalmID authentication platform.

Pearson plans to deploy PalmID in thousands of professional test centers and later extend it to remote‑proctored exams.

Pearson Professional Assessments, formerly Pearson VUE, currently uses palm‑vein biometric scanning to verify test-taker identity before a professional certification exam. Pearson has used palm‑vein biometrics since 2006 as part of its efforts to reduce impersonation and other forms of exam fraud.

The shift to PalmID will add palm‑print matching to the process for increased security, according to Pearson. “At Pearson, we’ve set the test security standard for decades — and we’re raising it again — embracing advances in technology to improve learning and assessment outcomes for everyone,” says Mike Nealis, VP of Information Security at Pearson Professional Assessments.

Redrock Biometrics’ PalmID generates a signature from a user’s palm pattern, which the company says is highly distinctive — even among identical twins — and can be captured on standard cameras.

“We recognize Pearson’s unwavering commitment to protecting candidate privacy while integrating the highest levels of security into every element of test development and delivery,” says Hua Yang, CEO of Redrock Biometrics.

The rollout will begin mid‑2026 in test centers already equipped with palm‑vein devices (as local regulatory bodies permit), with online proctoring integration to follow.

“Redrock looks forward to working closely with their experienced product and security teams to build, deploy, and scale a next-generation biometric solution,” adds Yang.

Pearson delivers nearly 21 million certification and licensure exams annually through 20,000 test centers and online proctoring services in more than 180 countries. Previously, Pearson tapped Idemia to verify ID documents for its remote online testing.

“Our partnership with Redrock Biometrics will deliver a single, seamless, secure, and user-friendly authentication across all testing modalities, ensuring consistency and confidence for every candidate and testing organization,” says Nealis.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | identity verification | palm biometrics | palm prints | Redrock Biometrics | schools