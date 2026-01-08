FB pixel

Pearson to introduce palm‑print biometrics for global exam authentication

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Schools
Pearson to introduce palm‑print biometrics for global exam authentication
 

Pearson is preparing to introduce palm‑print biometrics across its global testing network through a new partnership with Redrock Biometrics and its PalmID authentication platform.

Pearson plans to deploy PalmID in thousands of professional test centers and later extend it to remote‑proctored exams.

Pearson Professional Assessments, formerly Pearson VUE, currently uses palm‑vein biometric scanning to verify test-taker identity before a professional certification exam. Pearson has used palm‑vein biometrics since 2006 as part of its efforts to reduce impersonation and other forms of exam fraud.

The shift to PalmID will add palm‑print matching to the process for increased security, according to Pearson. “At Pearson, we’ve set the test security standard for decades — and we’re raising it again — embracing advances in technology to improve learning and assessment outcomes for everyone,” says Mike Nealis, VP of Information Security at Pearson Professional Assessments.

Redrock Biometrics’ PalmID generates a signature from a user’s palm pattern, which the company says is highly distinctive — even among identical twins — and can be captured on standard cameras.

“We recognize Pearson’s unwavering commitment to protecting candidate privacy while integrating the highest levels of security into every element of test development and delivery,” says Hua Yang, CEO of Redrock Biometrics.

The rollout will begin mid‑2026 in test centers already equipped with palm‑vein devices (as local regulatory bodies permit), with online proctoring integration to follow.

“Redrock looks forward to working closely with their experienced product and security teams to build, deploy, and scale a next-generation biometric solution,” adds Yang.

Pearson delivers nearly 21 million certification and licensure exams annually through 20,000 test centers and online proctoring services in more than 180 countries. Previously, Pearson tapped Idemia to verify ID documents for its remote online testing.

“Our partnership with Redrock Biometrics will deliver a single, seamless, secure, and user-friendly authentication across all testing modalities, ensuring consistency and confidence for every candidate and testing organization,” says Nealis.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS study suggests OFIQ value ‘extremely limited’ for its biometrics use cases

A study released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security suggests that the Open Source Face Image Quality (OFIQ) tool…

 

Facewatch FRT records twice as many UK retail alerts in 2025

Facial recognition technology is catching more repeat offenders in UK shops. A press release from London biometrics firm Facewatch says…

 

Biometric identity verification is adapting to AI: 5 leading providers share how

Businesses making decisions about what technology to use for identity verification face a set of daunting pressures, but the biometrics…

 

JP Morgan bullish on future of biometric payment adoption

JP Morgan is planning for a future with more biometric payments as its analysts say the technology has already become…

 

Funding UK digital ID scheme requires cuts for other departments: Starmer gov’t

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have found the fastest way to sink his government’s plan for a national digital…

 

Amadeus to help ICAO advance digital transformation in air travel

Amadeus is joining the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) initiative to bring digital identity, biometrics, data management and other solutions…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events