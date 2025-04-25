FB pixel

Keyo’s palm scanning device now half smaller and even more versatile

Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
The palm payments market has been estimated to be worth US$68.4 million in 2024 and will continue to rise. By 2034, it is projected to reach $662.6 million, rising at a CAGR of more than 26 percent, according to Research and Markets analysis.

North America is at the forefront of palm payment adoption, with new devices appearing on the market. Among them is a new biometric palm scanner from U.S.-based startup Keyo, which claims that it’s 50 percent smaller than its previous device.

Its main selling point is versatility. The Keyo Wave+ scanner can be used for contactless payments in shops, hotel check-ins, attendance registration and access control, ticketing, medical ID verification and biometric-based loyalty programs.

The Chicago-based company is also offering an app store with pre-designed apps. A sandbox environment allows businesses to develop their own applications.

The device offers 1:N matching with a False Rejection Rate (FRR) of 0.01 percent and False Acceptance Rate (FAR) of 0.0000032 percent. The optics and lightning were designed in-house, says Keyo.

