Palm vein biometric system to speed up clock-in times

| Lu-Hai Liang
Accu-Time Systems is changing up the clock-in process with a new biometric modality.

The company, which specializes in employee time tracking, has unveiled its stride80 time clock featuring its Only|You Palm vein scan technology. Face biometrics were introduced for the same device by Accu-Time in 2023, with software called Only|You Face.

By scanning the intricate vascular patterns within an individual’s palm, Accu-Time Systems is promising superior authentication accuracy and eliminating the need for traditional timecards, PINs or other biometric scanners.

Palm vein biometrics is an increasingly popular biometric identifier as it offers greater speed and convenience compared to other biometric credentials such as fingerprints or face, which require closer contact. An individual’s palm veins are also highly unique and impossible to replicate.

“The stride80 time clock with Only|You Palm represents a significant advancement in employee time tracking technology,” says Ryan McColgan, vice president of sales and marketing at Accu-Time Systems. “This innovative solution offers unparalleled accuracy, speed, security, and convenience, empowering businesses to optimize their operations and enhance productivity.”

Those interested can request a demo unit from the company here.

Palm vein biometrics have been implemented for workforce management by Redrock Biometrics since at least 2021, but the technology is also increasingly popular for other applications. New palm biometric locks which were exhibited at CES 2025, while palm biometric payments are being implemented in the capital of Uzbekistan for the subway system, and will increasingly play a role in payments worldwide with support from major players such as Visa, Tencent, Mastercard, and Amazon among others.

