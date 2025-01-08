CES 2025: palm biometric locks, Korean AI modules for ATMs, selfie busting CEO deepfakery

The Consumer Electronics Show has got underway in Las Vegas, and the annual tech bonanza brings with it a plethora of announcements.

Biometric locks

BenjiLock, which has been featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, has unveiled its BenjiLock Outdoor Fingerprint Padlock.

A stainless steel padlock, the keyless padlock makes use of fingerprint biometrics to unlock without needing an associated app or WiFi. It can also store up to 10 fingerprints with its multi-user capability. It retails for $79.99 via ZenSupply.

Another unveiling came from Lockly, which showed off its Duet Series of smart deadbolts. This includes the $499.99 Vision Prestige Duet Series, which offers an integrated video camera with 2K resolution and facial biometrics. It is set to launch in Q4 2025. Also introduced: The Lockly Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt, which features an embedded 2K HD video camera with color night vision and motion sensors, a 3D fingerprint biometrics sensor, a two-way intercom and Lockly’s PIN Genie. The Styla Designer Handlebar Deadbolt will be available in Q3 2025 for $699.99.

TP-Link unwrapped its latest Tapo branded products at CES ‘25, which features some advanced biometric solutions.

For example, the new Tapo PalmKey uses palm vein biometrics recognition, allowing authorized users to unlock whether their hands are wet or dirty. Palm vein biometrics are known to be highly unique to each individual and can be more convenient than other biometrics — the Tap PalmKey allows users to wave their hand in front of the lock to open it, for instance, but also supports fingerprints as well as more traditional unlocking methods.

Meanwhile, the Philips Home Access Smart Door Locks was recognized as a CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree for its 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock, which adds video capabilities to its palm vein recognition.

Best of Innovation awards

Suprema has won Best of Innovation award, along with 18 other companies, at CES.

Suprema won with its Q-Vision Pro on-device AI module, which is designed to prevent financial crime such as voice phishing.

The module can be installed in ATMs and uses AI-enabled face biometrics and behavior analysis to prevent illegitimate transactions. Leveraging multi-layer data encryption, the solution allows an ATM to support up to 50,000 users without needing a network connection.

Fellow Korean start-up Ghost Pass also won the award, receiving the Best of Innovation in FinTech for its decentralized on-device biometric authentication solution.

Ghost Pass allows users to store biometric information on their smartphone securely with third-party access to the biometric information technically impossible. The solution avoids cloud servers or other devices by storing the biometrics only on the user’s smartphone.

Selfies and business executives

The use of AI is growing amongst fraudsters and scammers, with deepfakes posing a potentially high value problem to businesses.

French start-up Inkan.link has created a solution to combat the rise of CEO impersonation and other high-level fakery, with its Sealfie product.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) reportedly costs businesses $5 billion every year, but the Paris-based cybersecurity company is set to debut Sealfie at CES 2025 and attract sign-ups.

Sealfie works simply by asking a person for a selfie to prove identity and combat deepfakes. “If your CEO won’t take a selfie to approve a major transaction, they’re probably an imposter,” Inkan.link founder Nicholas Thomas said.

Collaborating with ShareID, Inkan.link’s Sealfie is available on Android and iOS and requires a €95 per month subscription per user.

