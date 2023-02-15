Accu-time Systems launches face biometrics-based time clock

Employee time clock manufacturer Accu-Time Systems (ATS) has launched new proprietary biometrics software called Only|You Face.

The software is designed to work in conjunction with the ATS’ stride 80 time and attendance device and TimeCollect, the company’s Android time collection application (or other reseller apps).

The stride 80 features an 8-inch multi-touch color screen, an eight-megapixel camera, a LED light bar indicator, and a presence sensor. The camera performs face biometrics matching workers against a previously registered face image.

According to ATS, the face biometrics solution is more hygienic than fingerprint readers or keypads as it is contact-free. It is also user-friendly thanks to IDassist, a graphical interface guiding employees in properly positioning their faces.

“We know our resellers have been wanting to deliver facial recognition solutions to their customers for some time, and it is exciting to be able to offer Only|You Face as an option on our flagship stride 80 platform,” comments Torey McCleskey, product manager on the Only|You product development team.

As part of the Only|You Face offering, ATS is also providing SDK and API documentation to speed up integration time between existing time collection applications and its new face biometric system.

“We’ve designed this solution to be inherently partner-friendly and think our Value-Added Reseller community will be enthusiastic about the quick time to market afforded by our plug-and-play facial recognition widget provided through the SDK,” McCleskey concludes.

IDC forecast last year that employee time and attendance will be one of the main use cases for biometrics deployments in 2023.

