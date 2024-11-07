FB pixel

Global payment networks are reading palms as the future in retail

Tencent and Visa partner in global push for palm biometric payments
| Abigail Opiah
Palm biometrics scans are joining taps with smartphones and smartwatches and pay-by-face systems as an increasingly popular option for making in-person payments. Key players like Tencent, Visa, Amazon, J.P. Morgan, and Mastercard are increasingly backing palm-based payment systems, signaling a future where physical wallets might become obsolete.

Tencent has partnered Visa on the introduction of its palm recognition technology for digital payments in international markets, starting with a pilot program in Singapore.

This initiative allows Visa cardholders from select banks, including DBS, OCBC, and UOB, to use palm scanning to complete transactions.

The partnership was revealed at the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF), where attendees were able to try the “Pay by Palm” system at both Tencent and Visa booths. As part of the pilot, users will be able to test the technology at a café in Singapore, with potential plans for broader rollout in the future, thecompany reveals.

Visa has, in the past, showcased its pay-by-palm biometric payment technology. At a separate event, Tencent Cloud introduced a palm verification system that uses infrared cameras to capture and analyze vein patterns and prints within the palm.

For pilot participants, enrollment involves a one-time setup at the point of sale. Customers will be asked to tap their Visa card, scan their palm, and complete an authentication process. After enrollment, a payment token linked to the user’s palm biometric data will enable them to make payments by waving their hand over the sensor, eliminating the need for physical cards or mobile devices.

Through its subsidiary, Tencent SenseTech Pte. Ltd., the company will provide technical support with Singapore’s data privacy regulations, including data localization.

“This innovative solution represents our commitment to providing a simple, convenient, and secure way for consumers to pay,” says Adeline Kim, Visa country manager for Singapore and Brunei.

“Based on our biometrics study, close to seven in 10 Singapore consumers see this as a secure way to pay. Our aim is to enhance the payment experience and ensure that our customers can enjoy seamless transactions with the highest level of security. Together with Tencent, we are excited to lead the way in transforming the future of payments.”

Palm biometrics wider trend

Financial institutions and retailers are also showing strong support for palm biometrics. J.P. Morgan plans a broad rollout of palm-based payment technology in 2025 and Mastercard has integrated palm biometrics into its biometric checkout program.

Amazon has fully deployed its palm-scanning technology, Amazon One, across all Whole Foods stores in the U.S, and WeChat launched its Palm Pay system across convenience stores and various retail outlets in China.

Outside the U.S. and China, the digital payment platform MainMoney introduced palm biometric payments in the Democratic Republic of Congo through a partnership with Keyo and Al.tech.

