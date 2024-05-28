AI startup for retail biometrics closes $30M series A funding round

Aisles, a startup that uses AI and biometrics to simplify retail shopping, has announced the successful closing of its Series A funding round. A release from the Portland, Oregon-based company says it raised an additional $30 million in capital, which it plans to use to refine its tech, explore new products and strengthen its market presence domestically and internationally in the biometrics-enabled shopping sector.

The appeal of Aisles will be evident to anyone who has ever navigated a massive Home Depot or Wal-Mart outlet in search of a single item. Aisles’s AI ecosystem provides in-store mapping and product location, plus personalized shopping assistance via smart shopping carts and real-time alerts on product recalls.

Says CEO Ignacio Rosales, “All shoppers have to do is create their shopping list, and the Aisles’ cart will guide them through the store. Moreover, with self-checkout, Aisles has created a weight and sensor measurement system inside the cart that lets customers know their total before checking out.”

Its biometric security is based on the “Transaction Reliability Using Secure Technology and Identity Scanning” system, or Trustis. Aisles launched Trustis in 2022 to facilitate mobile cashless payments for its self-driving, deal-seeking carts. The system combines facial recognition, fingerprint biometrics and voice matching for secure transactions. (It now also offers a self-checkout cash option.)

The new investment will be used to expand research and operations. “This additional capital will allow us to invest in key areas of growth, such as enhancing our AI capabilities, expanding our team and entering new markets,” says Aisles Chief Administrative Officer Johnny Saephan. “We are committed to staying at the forefront of retail innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our users and partners.”

Founded in 2022 by CEO Ignacio Rosales, Aisles has over one million active users and claims to generate over $15 million in net profit annually. The company’s website is relatively low on detail (and functionality). However, in March it announced a limited feature AI plugin for ChatGPT.

