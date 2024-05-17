FB pixel

Retail biometrics queues up from shopping malls to quick serve restaurants

| Masha Borak
Retail biometrics queues up from shopping malls to quick serve restaurants
 

Despite skepticism among American consumers, biometric payments in retail are about to have a moment, according to some experts. These sentiments are supported by data such as those from Goode Intelligence which shows that the global biometric payment volume could be almost US$6 trillion by 2026. Here is the latest news from this field.

Face biometrics software maker RecFaces will hold a virtual discussion with the Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) to explore the possibilities of biometrics in retail. The webinar, titled “Face Forward: Revolutionising Safety and Ease at Shopping Centres,” will be held on May 22, 2024, and will invite stakeholders from the APAC and MENA retail sectors.

The Dubai-headquartered company opened its Delhi office in November last year and has plans to establish a competence center offering biometrics training for distributor specialists, IT system integrators and end customers. At this year’s Intersec 2024, it demonstrated its facial recognition software integrated with a video management platform created by Milestone.

Over in Mongolia, Telpo announced it has supplied its self-ordering kiosks K20 to Burger King. The Chinese smart terminal maker has already successfully implemented its kiosks in Burger King stores in China.

Earlier this month, Telpo announced it has teamed up with Qualcomm to introduce the chip maker’s QCM6125 system on a chip (SOC) for biometric processing in its palm payment device Telpo P105. Both the Telpo P105 and the newly launched Telpo K8 biometric self-service terminals have liveness detection.

Finally, retail biometrics has received another cheerleader in the form of digital financial services investor David Birch. The advisor shared his bullish views on retail biometrics despite data showing that public support for the technology in the U.S. has fallen over the last couple of years.

“I think, as other observers do, that these consumer attitudes are a function of familiarity, which is why they will change quickly. The more exposed consumers are to biometrics at POS, the more comfortable they will be with this technology,” Birch writes for Forbes.

A way to deal with consumer concerns is transparency about how relevant templates and other data are collected, stored and used, he adds.

