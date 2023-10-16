Telpo launches self-checkout terminal with facial recognition option

No one likes waiting in line, which is why self-service checkout is an appealing option for shoppers. To address demand for biometrics-enabled kiosks, Guangdong-based Telpo has developed the facial recognition-enabled AI Vision checkout terminal – according to a release, the device utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to automatically identify objects during the checkout process.

The Telpo C50 AI Vision terminal adopts the Qualcomm chip scheme, running on an octa-core CPU and supporting the Android OS up to Android 13. An Andreno 642L GPU handles complex visual processing tasks for maximal speed; advanced item recognition algorithms mean ID speeds of 2 seconds or less, and an accuracy rate up to 99.5 percent.

The terminal allows businesses to implement self-service checkouts by identifying the item or dish selected, searching its price, displaying the bill and accepting customers’ payments with QR codes, NFC cards or facial recognition.

Furthermore, Telpo says the C50 can recognize a wide range of products, inclduding produce and fresh food, “self-filling concepts, non-food, etc.”

Telpo provides self-service ordering and checkout kiosks with face biometrics capabilities to Meiyijia Convenience Stores, a chain that operates 32,000 retail locations across China. Formally known as Telepower Communication Co., Ltd., the company was founded in 1999 in Guangdong, China, and has offices in India, Nigeria, the U.S. and Sri Lanka.

