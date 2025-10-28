FB pixel

Allegations against Humancode, Redrock execs over palm biometrics IP withdrawn

Amicable resolution reached, misinformation blamed
| Chris Burt
A strange dispute over alleged corporate misconduct involving the IP behind software to run palm biometrics on any camera appears to have reached an amicable resolution. The allegations against Redrock Biometrics and its Co-founder and CEO Hua Yang have been withdrawn.

Hong Kong-based investment firm Forgame Holdings Limited accused Humancode AI, which provides proof-of-personhood using palm biometrics, of using Redrock’s proprietary technology in June, 2024. The allegations were made in a legal letter that also named Yang and Zhang Dong (also known as Tim Zhang). The accusations also included the executives using their positions at Redrock to benefit Humancode, and misrepresenting partners of one companies and working with the other.

Zhang’s X bio lists him as the founder of Humancode. In addition to his role with Redrock, Yang was identified in the initial legal letter from Forgame as the CTO of Humancode.

Now, Forgame Holdings and subsidiary FICL have formally withdrawn their accusations. Further communication showed the impression of corporate wrongdoing arose from misinformation, according to a Monday announcement. The companies “expresses regret for any misunderstanding or distress” arising from the allegations.

Humancode emerged on the burgeoning proof-of-personhood market with a partnership with TON (The Open Network) just months prior to the allegations from Forgame.

