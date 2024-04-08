HumanCode, TON Society partner on palm biometrics for proof of personhood

Ensuring proof of personhood in a secure and private way has become crucial in a decentralized environment. This is particularly important to prevent issues with bot users. TON Society and HumanCode have collaborated to develop AI-powered palm biometrics technology to enhance digital identity verification methods for online security and user verification.

The partnership recently unveiled a $5 million incentive program at the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival, designed to encourage the TON community to adopt this new standard in digital verification. As part of this initiative, TON Society announced a 1 million Toncoin incentive program to accelerate the integration of secure digital identities.

TON Society has the goal of providing secure digital identities to 500 million Telegram users over the next five years, according to a company blog post. On X, the stated goal is to eventually 900 million Telegram users. HumanCode’s palm scanning technology supports this by utilizing AI to process and verify biometric data, thereby enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of identity verification.

HumanCode, led by Dr. Dong Zhang, is claimed to be a privacy-centric solution that utilizes palm scanning technology on both smartphone and browser platforms. This advanced proof-of-human system is designed to recognize all skin tones, ensuring that everyone can benefit from its capabilities, the company says.

Despite the availability of various solutions that ensure proof of personhood, such as Proof of Humanity, BrightID, Idena, and Circles, privacy and security concerns remain a top priority. Recently, criticisms have surfaced regarding Worldcoin’s Orb and its “coin” design, as well as the ethical implications of some of their decisions.

To address these concerns, Worldcoin has taken a strategic decision to open-source some of the software components of its Orb biometric device. This move aims to allow external verification of the company’s data privacy claims and provide experts with the ability to examine how the Orb captures images, processes biometric data and transfers it to the World App.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | HumanCode | identity verification | palm biometrics | proof of personhood | web3