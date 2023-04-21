PopID adds palm for multimodal payments with Redrock partnership

PopID has introduced a new modality to its biometric retail payment system to give customers a choice between payments with their face or palm.

Pho Banh Mi Che Cali restaurant chain locations in Los Angeles are the first to accept payments through either face or palm verification, according to a company announcement.

Palm biometrics have been added to the retail payment system through a partnership between PopID and PalmID, which is Redrock Biometrics’ flagship platform.

PopID says its PopPay check-in service has now been used millions of times to authenticate customer check-ins, sign in to customer loyalty programs, and make retail payments. The company says it now serves more than 150 different brands, and has allowed major grocery chain Carrefour to reduce the time it takes for customers to make payments, as depicted in a recent television news spot.

“We believe PopID is the first retail loyalty and payment service that gives consumers the option of choosing which biometric they’d like to use for verification,” says John Miller, CEO of PopID in an announcement. “Our platform is designed to securely protect biometric data and allow consumers to choose when and where they wish to use face or palm verification as a more convenient way to check in and transact.”

biometrics | face biometrics | palm biometrics | payments | PopID | Redrock Biometrics