FB pixel

Dermalog Jenetric brings mobile palm biometrics scanner to US forensic market

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement  |  Mobile Biometrics
Dermalog Jenetric brings mobile palm biometrics scanner to US forensic market
 

A mobile palm biometrics scanner from Dermalog Jenetric will be introduced to the U.S. market at a forensics conference next week to demonstrate its capabilities for North American law enforcement agencies.

Dermalog Jenetric is bringing its LIVETOUCH PALM to the International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference, August 10 to 16 in Orlando, Florida.

One of the differentiating features of the LIVETOUCH PALM is its ultra-compact form factor, which enables mobile capture of full fingerprint and palmprint biometrics on a scanner smaller than an industrial tablet. The scanner is also rated IP65 with metal housing and scratch-resistant glass for durable operation in challenging conditions. The company also highlights its ease of use, aided by built-in step-by-step color display guides and acoustic feedback.

The scanner is certified to capture biometric data meeting the requirements of the FBI Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) Appendix F standard with high-resolution images.

“With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises the bar in quality, durability and usability,” says Günther Mull, CEO of Dermalog Jenetric GmbH. “Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic evidence directly at the scene.”

The company also announced in June it is licensing sensing technology from Bidirectional Display to enable full-screen fingerprint biometrics on consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Clandestine facial recognition searches of civil databases by UK police surge

UK police have been allowed to search the nation’s passport and immigration databases since at least 2020, and Big Brother…

 

Navy leverages AI to fortify zero trust authentication

As the U.S. Navy confronts a rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape marked by increasingly sophisticated adversaries and the growing use…

 

Indicio, SmartSearch and Socure reach new deals in AML, KYC and KYB

Decentralized digital ID technology firm Indicio is joining hands with Black Mountain Investment Group (BMIG) to issue a new Know…

 

NZ planning digital ID trust framework register tender for end of August

A tender will soon launch for digital identity, IT or cybersecurity provider to supply and implement a trust framework register…

 

ICE’s biometric surveillance reach expands with BI2 iris scanning tech

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to acquire advanced iris biometric systems from Bi² Technologies through a sole-source…

 

ROC partner Vigilate AI tapped to stop SIM, ID fraud in South Africa

There’s a growing wave of identity theft and SIM swap fraud incidents in South Africa, and the country’s major telco,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events