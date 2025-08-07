Dermalog Jenetric brings mobile palm biometrics scanner to US forensic market

A mobile palm biometrics scanner from Dermalog Jenetric will be introduced to the U.S. market at a forensics conference next week to demonstrate its capabilities for North American law enforcement agencies.

Dermalog Jenetric is bringing its LIVETOUCH PALM to the International Association for Identification (IAI) Conference, August 10 to 16 in Orlando, Florida.

One of the differentiating features of the LIVETOUCH PALM is its ultra-compact form factor, which enables mobile capture of full fingerprint and palmprint biometrics on a scanner smaller than an industrial tablet. The scanner is also rated IP65 with metal housing and scratch-resistant glass for durable operation in challenging conditions. The company also highlights its ease of use, aided by built-in step-by-step color display guides and acoustic feedback.

The scanner is certified to capture biometric data meeting the requirements of the FBI Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) Appendix F standard with high-resolution images.

“With LIVETOUCH PALM, we are expanding our portfolio with a scanner that raises the bar in quality, durability and usability,” says Günther Mull, CEO of Dermalog Jenetric GmbH. “Its compact size makes it possible to collect forensic evidence directly at the scene.”

The company also announced in June it is licensing sensing technology from Bidirectional Display to enable full-screen fingerprint biometrics on consumer electronics like smartphones and tablets.

