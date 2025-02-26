FBI seeks advanced biometric software for mobile identification

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking software solutions that are capable of performing biometric collections for operational use.

The aim of the software solutions being sought is to enhance mobile biometric identification by leveraging technology that’s compatible with both Android-based smartphones and Windows-based laptops.

The two solutions need to look similar to the user even though they are developed for different operating systems. The software must facilitate data collection, processing, and submission to an automated biometric identification system (ABIS) while ensuring compliance with the FBI’s Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS).

The primary focus of this software solution is to collect multiple biometric data types, including fingerprints, facial photographs, iris scans, latent fingerprint images, scars, marks, tattoo images, and palm prints. Given the FBI’s expansive operational reach, these applications must function effectively in both domestic and international locations to ensure seamless integration across platforms.

A critical aspect of the project is the requirement for a user experience that remains consistent across both Android and Windows operating systems. Although developed separately for different platforms, the two applications must maintain a unified interface and functionality. This standardization is expected to streamline training, enhance usability, and improve efficiency in field operations. Additionally, the software must be adaptable to future operating system upgrades to maintain long-term viability.

The biometric data collected must be structured and packaged in compliance with the FBI’s EBTS and have interoperability with law enforcement databases. The software needs to support secure web-based transmissions to FBI services, integrating unique identifiers for validation and authorization of biometric submissions.

To ensure usability and operational effectiveness, the software must include features such as automatic image quality verification, sequence checking for fingerprint collection, error detection, and quality enhancement tools. It should also accommodate real-world scenarios, including cases where individuals have missing or unprintable fingerprints, bandaged eyes, or amputated hands. The ability to scan and process driver’s licenses, passports, and fingerprint cards is also an essential requirement.

The application should also be capable of operating in offline mode, allowing transactions to be queued and automatically submitted when network connectivity is restored. The software must also be compatible with existing FBI-approved biometric capture devices to ensure integration with current hardware.

Security and compliance are paramount, with the FBI emphasizing the need for solutions that adhere to stringent government cloud security standards. Vendors responding to the RFI must provide evidence of their capability to meet technical requirements as well as details regarding licensing models, cost structures, and potential barriers to implementation.

The deadline for submissions is March 19, 2025.

Article Topics

ABIS | biometric identification | biometrics | FBI | government purchasing | law enforcement | mobile biometrics | RFI