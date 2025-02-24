FB pixel

EU-funded project to boost identification capabilities for law enforcement with AI

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Law Enforcement
EU-funded project to boost identification capabilities for law enforcement with AI
 

The European Union is seeing a new AI-powered security security project focusing on developing techniques that improve identification with the help of biometric data and other information. Its goals are to establish an EU-wide data collection repository for threats and boost the investigation and forensic capabilities of European law enforcement organizations – including Interpol and Europol.

The Identify Attributes Matrix Initiative (IAMI) is co-funded by the EU and run by the Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research (CENTRIC) at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK. The project has 18 participants including biometrics-focused companies Idemia and NEC, research institutions and government departments.

IAMI focuses on creating an Identity-Attributes-Matrix (IAM), a “3D construct” that covers various “identity-related attributes,” including “biometric data, non-biometric identity-related data and analytical results.”

In more layman’s terms, the core of the project is to combine multiple sources of data related to someone’s identity that were collected during an investigation. This includes not just biometric witness statements, CCTV footage, information from seized devices, financial information, open-source data and more.

Some of this data may be biometric and some not, CENTRIC’s researcher Helen Gibson explains for Biometric Update.

“One of the biggest challenges faced by law enforcement is to understand when these different pieces of information might refer to the same person, who that person is and how to establish that with confidence and within the boundaries of the law,” says Gibson. “The core of the project is to develop techniques that improve and speed up that process.”

CENTRIC will support regulatory compliance for the AI components of the project, providing the evaluation framework for the pilots and training. The research institution is funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Among its Advisory Board members is former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Fraser Sampson. In an article published last week, Sampson argues that building more nuclear power facilities will require a layered system of security, including capabilities from projects such as the Identity-Attributes-Matrix (IAM).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics rolling towards relevance for automakers and drivers

Securing your car is critical for safety and preventing lost assets. Over the years, the auto industry has progressed vehicle…

 

Moldova preparing tender for biometric hardware

Moldova has published a prior information notice (PIN) for procuring mobile biometric data processing hardware. The estimated value of the…

 

EUDI Wallet sees progress but also criticism

The European Union’s Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet is seeing progress as companies such as Findynet, Signicat and Namirial make new…

 

Tech5 unveils biometric key generation to complete digital ID management toolbox

Tech5 has launched technology it calls “Biometric Derived Keys” (BDK) to derive keys that can be used for cryptographic operations…

 

Nigeria stakeholders propose strategies to accelerate inclusive digital ID issuance

Stakeholders in Nigeria have called on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to refresh the engagement with its partners and…

 

Ethiopia and Toppan mark official launch of new biometric passport

A new dispensation for secure travel documentation has opened in Ethiopia with the unveiling of a new generation biometric passport…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events