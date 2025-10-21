FB pixel

Hancomwith unveils AI-powered security solution to combat voice deepfakes

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Voice Biometrics
Hancomwith unveils AI-powered security solution to combat voice deepfakes
 

Hancomwith, a subsidiary of Hancom Group, has launched “Hancom AISRC Speaky,” an AI-driven security solution that integrates voice verification with deepfake voice detection technology.

The release is the first commercial outcome of a collaborative R&D initiative between Hancomwith and the AI Security Research Center (AISRC) at Seoul-based Soongsil University.

The partnership, established in April, focuses on developing advanced technologies for voice authentication and the detection of synthetic audio. AISRC has received six billion South Korean Won ($4.2 million), from the South Korean government, for eight years of research focused on system security solutions, analyzing and defending cyber threats.

“Speaky” is an authentication tool designed to replace traditional methods such as passwords and public key certificates. By analyzing nuanced vocal characteristics such as individual intonation and regional dialects, the system can identify and block spoofing attempts that rely on AI-generated voices.

According to Hancomwith, the solution leverages a deep learning-based voice recognition model trained on extensive Korean-language datasets. It also incorporates a proprietary “triple training strategy” aimed at minimizing data bias and enhancing the model’s adaptability across diverse environments. This approach has reportedly resulted in robust and reliable detection performance.

“We plan to continue introducing innovative next-generation AI security technologies, including passive authentication,” said Song Sang-yeop, CEO of Hancomwith.

The launch of Speaky is part of growing industry efforts to address the rising threat of audio-based identity fraud, particularly as generative AI tools make it easier to fabricate convincing synthetic voices.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Canada’s age assurance debate heats up around Bill S-209

Age assurance for pornographic content online is likely coming to Canada – and the debate over it has already arrived….

 

One trust question for GOV.UK One Login answered, another raised

Alarming questions about the trustworthiness of the GOV.UK One Login system at the heart of the UK’s plans for a…

 

Vidos first Certified Component Provider for DIATF ahead of GOV.UK wallet launch

Digital identity firm Vidos has secured certification under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) in three key…

 

Juniper forecasts $80B in revenue for digital identity globally by 2030

User verification and authentication with digital identity is increasingly required by global regulations and credentials like mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs)…

 

Trustfull Session aims to block bad bots, enable agentic holiday shopping

Trustfull has released Trustfull Session, a risk intelligence product that aims to respond to the influx of AI agents into…

 

Corsight AI strikes new partnership for retail facial recognition in the Philippines

Corsight AI will offer its facial recognition software to retailers in the Philippines through a new partnership with Roxas Management…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events