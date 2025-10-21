Hancomwith unveils AI-powered security solution to combat voice deepfakes

Hancomwith, a subsidiary of Hancom Group, has launched “Hancom AISRC Speaky,” an AI-driven security solution that integrates voice verification with deepfake voice detection technology.

The release is the first commercial outcome of a collaborative R&D initiative between Hancomwith and the AI Security Research Center (AISRC) at Seoul-based Soongsil University.

The partnership, established in April, focuses on developing advanced technologies for voice authentication and the detection of synthetic audio. AISRC has received six billion South Korean Won ($4.2 million), from the South Korean government, for eight years of research focused on system security solutions, analyzing and defending cyber threats.

“Speaky” is an authentication tool designed to replace traditional methods such as passwords and public key certificates. By analyzing nuanced vocal characteristics such as individual intonation and regional dialects, the system can identify and block spoofing attempts that rely on AI-generated voices.

According to Hancomwith, the solution leverages a deep learning-based voice recognition model trained on extensive Korean-language datasets. It also incorporates a proprietary “triple training strategy” aimed at minimizing data bias and enhancing the model’s adaptability across diverse environments. This approach has reportedly resulted in robust and reliable detection performance.

“We plan to continue introducing innovative next-generation AI security technologies, including passive authentication,” said Song Sang-yeop, CEO of Hancomwith.

The launch of Speaky is part of growing industry efforts to address the rising threat of audio-based identity fraud, particularly as generative AI tools make it easier to fabricate convincing synthetic voices.

Article Topics

deepfake detection | deepfakes | HancomWith | spoof detection | synthetic voice | voice biometrics