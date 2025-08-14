HancomWith face biometrics platform powered by Facephi certified in South Korea

HancomWith has announced that its face biometric authentication platform HancomOS v1.0 has secured Grade 1 status under South Korea’s Good Software (GS) certification program, making it eligible for public‐sector procurement and signaling compliance with national software standards.

GS certification evaluates eight critical aspects of software quality, including functional suitability, performance efficiency and reliability. Achieving Grade 1 requires meeting every criterion, establishing rigor for deployment in government agencies and other institutions with demanding security requirements.

HancomWith is a subsidiary of Hancom Group. An investment agreement between Facephi and Hancom gives the latter exclusive licensing rights to Facephi’s biometric technology in the Asia-Pacific region and allows it to make equity investments in the Spanish face, fingerprint, iris and voice biometric authentication provider. With the agreement, Korea-based Hancom became the second-largest shareholder in FacePhi with rights to sell Facephi’s biometrics as white-labeled products under its own brand.

Built for remote identity verification, HancomOS v1.0 extracts more than 5,000 facial feature points to accurately authenticate individuals, and can even do this with aged or partially damaged photographs, according to a report in Maeil Business Newspaper. In addition to its core matching engine, the platform recently passed a Level 2 PAD test based on the ISO 18013 standard administered by iBeta Quality Assurance.

The GS certification is a validation of Facephi’s passive liveness technology integrated by HancomOS, which automatically distinguishes genuine human faces from sophisticated forgeries — such as 3D‐printed replicas or latex masks — without requiring users to perform specific actions. Unlike active liveness checks that prompt users to blink or nod, passive liveness continuously analyses face biometrics in real time, closing loopholes exploited by AI‐driven spoofing attacks, HancomWith notes.

“With the advancement of AI technology, attempts to bypass facial authentication are increasing at home and abroad,” says Song Sang-yeop, CEO of HancomWith, as machine-translated. “HancomOS will increase its competitiveness in the facial authentication market with a solution featuring excellent anti-counterfeiting technology.”

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | face biometrics | FacePhi | Hancom | HancomWith | remote identity proofing | South Korea