FB pixel

Meta cleared to fight ‘celeb-bait’ ads with facial recognition in South Korea

Social media giant gets the green light from PIPC
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Meta cleared to fight ‘celeb-bait’ ads with facial recognition in South Korea
 

Meta has received a green light from South Korean regulators to introduce a facial recognition service that will block ads and accounts impersonating celebrities on its Facebook platform in a bid to prevent scams and fraud.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) announced the results of the preliminary adequacy review for Meta’s service on Thursday. The U.S. tech giant submitted a formal request for a legal review to address privacy concerns in preparation for the service’s launch.

“We will continue to actively operate to ensure that new technology-based services do not conflict with laws and regulations,” a PIPC spokesperson says.

The Facebook and Instagram owner announced the service last October as a way to prevent celeb-bait ads and enable faster account recovery. The ads are often used to bait users into engaging with ads that lead to scam websites, which then ask for money or personal information.

In its decision, the South Korean data watchdog specifically mentions ads using celebrity faces to promote investing in stocks. The facial recognition service is also supposed to reduce the damage of deepfakes.

The social media giant is threading carefully in South Korea after several clashes with data regulators.

Celebrities can register for the new facial recognition service as protected individuals with Meta, allowing the company to store their facial data to detect impersonation. The service will be voluntary.

South Korean regulators noted that Meta will be required to delete facial information immediately after one-time processing, while the company will also be required to submit supporting documents such as server logs. The facial data cannot be used for any other purpose aside from confirming that a person is a celebrity. Meta will also have to clearly state to its users that images or public profile photos may be processed for detection purposes.

In 2021, Meta received a 6.46 billion won (US$5.5 million) fine for creating and storing facial recognition templates from 200,000 local users without proper consent. The company was also fined 26 million won ($22,000) for illegally collecting ID numbers (Resident Registration Numbers).

Last year, Meta received another 21.6 billion won ($15 million) penalty from PIPC for illegally collecting sensitive personal information from Facebook users, including political views and sexual orientation, and sharing it with thousands of advertisers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria kickstarts presidential committee to boost DPI implementation

Nigeria is moving forward in its plans to transform the country through digital public infrastructure (DPI). On Tuesday, it announced…

 

Hand biometrics experts discuss synthetic data, image quality standards

Hand biometrics are like your favorite character actor: omnipresent, underappreciated, and typically outshined by the shinier faces in the room….

 

Creds, PlaySafe ID target growing business for digital ID in videogames

Whether it’s making sure a player is actually human or making sure the right person is signing in to play…

 

Finding the use case that makes everyone want a digital wallet: Samsung Wallet

Rob White, head of identity services at Samsung Wallet, addressed the company’s ongoing quest to accelerate adoption of mobile driver’s…

 

Australia, NZ airports boost international passenger processing capacity

Australian airports continue to add more SmartGates powered by Idemia’s biometric border technology for international arrivals. On Thursday, Sydney Airport…

 

Ondato services now certified under eIDAS

Digital identity and age verification company Ondato has announced that its qualified trusted services are now certified under the eIDAS…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events