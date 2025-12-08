Cambodia’s Verify digital ID tech adopted by the Philippines national identity system

The Philippines government is plugging in Cambodia’s digital verification platform to its national digital identity system.

From St. Kitts and Nevis getting help from Taiwan, to Sri Lanka learning from India, governments are looking overseas when needed, while those who have experience export their expertise.

Opening the Digital Government Forum 2025 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth said the Verify platform is receiving recognition across the region, as reported by the Khmer Times.

Built to support Cambodia’s digital governance reforms, a senior Philippines official confirmed the country has deployed the Verify platform’s architecture within its national digital ID system, Vandeth told the audience.

Cambodia’s official digital document verification system — Verify.gov.kh — has expanded rapidly over the past year, according to the minister. It is now used by 16 ministries, 31 educational institutions and has verified more than four million documents. The platform uses QR codes secured by blockchain to prevent forgery and eliminate the need for physical authentication of documents.

Vandeth said the ministry has also rolled out several complementary digital government tools, including the DG SuperApp, the go.gov.kh document storage platform, the nomsa.gov.kh secure messaging service, the form.gov.kh e‑forms system, and the SARIKA AI text‑to‑speech application.

Earlier this year, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ICT and government digital transformation, witnessed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The MoU, signed by Philippine ICT Secretary Ivan John Uy and Minister Vandeth, establishes a framework for sharing expertise, developing joint ICT projects, and strengthening digital public‑service delivery. Both governments highlighted the role of platforms such as the Philippines’ eGovPH app and Cambodia’s Verify.gov.kh in accelerating digital transformation across ASEAN.

As both countries close in on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials say the digital governance partnership positions Cambodia and the Philippines to advance interoperability, cybersecurity and digital ID adoption across the region.

Cambodia studies India’s digital ID systems in push to modernize national identification

Cambodia’s Identification Directorate visited India for a week-long study tour as the Southeast Asian country prepares major upgrades to its national identification and civil registration systems.

Led by Heng Chamroeun, Deputy Director General of Identification at the Ministry of Interior, the eight-member delegation examined India’s digital identity infrastructure such as Aadhaar and related digital public platforms, reports Khmer Times.

In Bangalore, the delegation visited the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) team at IIIT‑B and learned more about Aadhaar’s role in data management and public service delivery as they toured Karnataka’s Centre for e-Governance.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior has tasked the delegation with designing a strengthened civil registration and digital public system to support a future national identity framework. Lessons from India are expected to improve Cambodia’s management of population data and enhance public service efficiency.

The delegation also visited the Honorary Consulate of Cambodia in Bangalore and encouraged greater promotion of its services for Cambodian citizens in South India.

Delegation members included Eng Chandara, Chhun Vanna, Teng Venghong, Luy Chanmalen, Chhim Chhouvith, Mean Phalleap and Lay Keanghok of the General Department of Identification. The visit was facilitated by UNDP India and UNDP Cambodia.

