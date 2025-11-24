Taiwan Technical Mission advances Digital ID rollout in St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis’ digital transformation is getting a helping hand as the Caribbean country advances digital ID.

The Taiwan Technical Mission led a stakeholder engagement session at the National ICT Center in St. Kitts to advance the Digital Identity Authentication Project. The initiative is pivotal to the nation’s e-government roadmap and is designed to establish a secure, standards-based digital identity infrastructure that underpins smart governance and trusted online services.

Led by Project Manager Chen Zhi-Wei, the mission is assisting the government in developing both digital and physical identity credentials that will allow citizens to authenticate transactions, sign documents electronically, and access public services with greater efficiency. A team of Taiwanese technical experts and consultants are currently in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a Facebook post, St. Kitts and Nevis acknowledged a “generous donation” of “advanced digital equipment” from Taiwan, recognizing it as a “significant boost” toward the country’s digital transformation goal. The equipment will support the Digital Identity Authentication Project.

The project integrates public key infrastructure (PKI) for secure authentication and digital signatures. It links the Civil Registry System with the Digital Identity Authentication Management System and harmonizes identity data across the twin islands.

For future-proofing air travel and international standards, it introduces chip-based ID cards compliant with ICAO anti-counterfeiting standards, ISO 29115 assurance levels, ISO 7816 chip card specifications, ISO 14443 contactless standards, and ISO 21188 PKI frameworks.

The project has passed several technical milestones since its launch in January 2023. This includes completion of third-phase user testing for the authentication system and delivery of API documentation. The successful integration between the civil registry and the authentication platform, and verification of new sample ID cards incorporating advanced security features.

The initiative is scheduled to run until December 2026, with the goal of delivering a fully operational identity authentication mechanism aligned with international security and interoperability standards. Prime Minister Terrance Drew has suggested full rollout of the National Digital ID system is expected mid 2026. “In 2026, we expect to issue digital ID cards to over 25,000 citizens, unlocking a new era of secure, convenient access to public services,” he said.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ new eID system will feature technology from Idemia. “In Taiwan, they were able to inspect the facility where the digital ID cards will be manufactured,” said the Caribbean country’s Public Infrastructure Minister, Konris Maynard, at the end of last year. “This, I must add, is the same facility that produces Visa and Mastercard products, and, as you would expect, operates with exceptionally robust security protocols.”

Approved in 2021 as part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ long-term e-government strategy, the digital ID project is positioned as foundational infrastructure for future online services. By embedding biometric assurance and cryptographic safeguards, the system aims to strengthen institutional trust, streamline service delivery, and support compliance with UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9) and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16).

The initiative is part of the “Taiwan can help” ethos, and a demonstration of Taiwan’s ICT capabilities as it develops its own national digital wallet. Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Development plans to release three proof-of-concepts for a digital wallet in December.

