Travizory to deliver advanced biometric eTA system for St Kitts & Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis has engaged Travizory Border Security for the implementation of a modern, secure, and efficient biometric border management system, becoming the first country in the Caribbean to do so.

According to an announcement from the company, the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system will be launched in the Spring, in a move that aligns with the country’s vision to transform into a “Sustainable Island State” through digital innovation.

The government believes the new system, when live, will help enhance national security, streamline traveler processing, and elevate the country’s tourism experience by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and face biometrics.

At the introduction of the system, the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Dr. Terrance M. Drew, said the “eTA not only strengthens our security but also simplifies processes for travelers and citizens, reducing wait times, enhancing efficiency, and elevating our tourism experience.”

“This initiative reflects our commitment to digital transformation as a cornerstone of becoming a Sustainable Island State,” he adds.

In his own comments, the CEO of Travizory, Renaud Irminger, spoke about the robust security design of their system, adding that it ensures a seamless and efficient experience for travellers.

“This project exemplifies how digital solutions can drive national progress and set new standards in border management. AI and facial biometrics sit at the heart of our market-leading portfolio, allowing governments to conduct robust security screening at scale. Through responsible application of these technologies, our systems have been instrumental in disrupting the operations of criminal organizations.”

With the new system, St Kitts and Nevis will effectively manage its air and maritime arrivals through a paperless system that cuts costs and time.

Travizory says the system includes a traveler-facing web and mobile apps for eTA applications, an AI risk-assessment engine and centralized approval platform, and its FaceLane, a powerful non-stop biometric corridor for passenger screening and border control on arrival.

In an explainer by the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship By Investment Unit, a government structure under the Ministry of Citizenship, travellers not requiring a visa will have to apply for the eTA before making their trip to the country.

The Unit describes the eTA deal as a critical step forward in the country’s digital transformation and modernization efforts, with the Chairman of the Unit, Calvin St. Juste saying that “we are not only enhancing our national security but also ensuring a seamless travel experience for visitors.”

“It’s an investment in our future. By reducing manual paperwork and streamlining arrivals, we’re saving resources that can be reinvested into infrastructure, public services, and creating a more competitive tourism market,” Juste is quoted as saying.

In an interview with Biometric Update last year, Travizory’s CEO, Renaud Irminger, discussed the compnay’s API-PNR border management system, highlighting the increasing risks associated with border crossings, the inefficiency of systems without layers of biometric security, and why it is critical for countries, especially those in Africa, to put in place platforms that provide robust security guarantees for effective border control.

