Idemia chips power St Kitts and Nevis’s new digital ID cards

| Masha Borak
St Kitts and Nevis’s new electronic identification (eID) system will be equipped with technology from Idemia. The Caribbean dual-island nation has promised to launch the system by the end of 2025.

The project will allow the country’s residents to identify themselves digitally and physically with an ID card through the Digital Identity Authentication System. Aside from Idemia’s security chip, the cards will be manufactured with a suite of data encryption and security features such as dot pattern printing, according to Public Infrastructure Minister Konris Maynard.

St Kitts and Nevis’ Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT) is collaborating with Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) on building the digital ID infrastructure.

“In Taiwan, they were able to inspect the facility where the digital ID cards will be manufactured. This, I must add, is the same facility that produces Visa and MasterCard products, and, as you would expect, operates with exceptionally robust security protocols,” says Maynard.

The minister delivered the update in Parliament earlier this month during the country’s budget debate. Maynard added that the project has made significant strides over the past twenty months, including prototyping and system development. The eID system is currently in its testing stage, the St Kitts and Nevis Observer reports.

In August, the country hosted a consultation meeting on its digital identity authentication system, inviting stakeholders such as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and in November, launched new biometric passports.

