St Kitts & Nevis consults to develop secure digital ID authentication system

Efforts in the Caribbean federation nation of St Kitts and Nevis to implement a digital government plan are advancing. Recently, the country hosted a consultation meeting during which stakeholders shared ideas on the building of a comprehensive digital identity authentication system, according to St Kitts & Nevis Observer.

The consultation, which took place at the National IT Centre in the capital Basseterre, is part of ongoing work to build a robust digital public infrastructure for the country.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Communications Technology, Cheryleann Pemberton, having a digital ID authentication system is vital for the nation as it would enhance its capabilities “to verify identities reliably while safeguarding the privacy and security of our citizens.”

A consultant from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Gilberto Martins De Almeida, who participated in the deliberations, emphasized the importance of digital transformation, saying digital ID and other digital public infrastructure will not only spur economic growth in the country, but also enhance and facilitate foreign commercial exchanges.

The ITU official encouraged the government in its efforts to invest in digital transformation projects such as a digital ID ecosystem, noting that it sets the template for seamless access to government and private services.

Some stakeholders invited to the meeting had the chance to make contributions which the government says it will factor in to the digital ID plan.

Meanwhile, a competition launched by the government to get a design for the new digital ID card ended in May. The digital public infrastructure development project in St Kitts and Nevis has support from Taiwan.

Forum proposes solutions to digital govt projects in the Caribbean

Like St Kitts & Nevis, other countries in the Caribbean region are also pursuing digital transformation projects but how they can better carry out their projects requires some fine policy direction.

This is what stakeholders gathered recently in Barbados under the banner of the Caribbean Government Forum to propose.

Several key findings and solutions to be considered while laying the foundation for digital transformation projects in the region were proposed, as published in a two-part Digital Leaders report by the Global Government Forum.

The first part of the publication mentions a number of factors to consider such as collaborative efforts in building digital strategies, improving technical skills, prioritizing digital ID as a key foundation, and not letting funders influence project objectives, among others.

In the second, other suggestions outlined include the need for government to streamline procurement processes for digital transformation projects, ramp up digital literacy and training, include digital professionals in the public service workforce and pay attention to programs tailored to their training needs, close the digital divide by expanding internet coverage, and put in place a mechanism to measure successful digital transformation projects and reward them.

The Forum notes that while digital transformation efforts are ongoing in the Caribbean, there’s so much that leaders in the region can learn from other countries by building strong partnerships.

