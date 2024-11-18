FB pixel

St Kitts & Nevis launches new biometric passport

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
St Kitts & Nevis launches new biometric passport
 

A new era has started in St Kitts and Nevis as the country has seen the launch of a biometric passport with advanced security features.

The new passport was launched on November 10 and the country’s Prime Minister, Hon Terrance Drew, was among the first citizens to receive the travel document designed with cutting-edge technology that makes it difficult to falsify. The passport can also be applied for digitally, among the many innovations it brings along.

At the launching ceremony, Drew praised the initiative as a major technological achievement for the country and a big step forward for the enhancement of national security.

“We now have one of the most advanced passports in the world with the launch of the new state-of-the-art passport system, marking a significant advancement in national security,” Drew said in remarks on his X account.

“The new machine-readable passports feature cutting-edge technology designed to strengthen security and streamline border management.”

The top official also lauded the collaboration that ensured the full success of the project, mentioning the Ministry of National Security and the Canadian Bank Note Company. He called the latter “a trusted partner providing advanced technological support.”

The Canadian Bank Note Company supplied the technology that upgraded the passport infrastructure and prepared the ground for the launch of a travel document that comes with some of the highest security elements.

The Prime Minister noted that the new passport represents a major component “of our modernization strategy, enhancing national security while positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in technological innovation.” The passport is considered among the best in the Caribbean region.

The document, which has a polycarbonate data page and is ICAO-compliant, is also expected to facilitate border management by making screening of travellers more secure and efficient.

The launch of the new generation passport is part of St Kitts and Nevis’ digital transformation drive, which also includes efforts to build a secure digital ID system.

In August, the country hosted a consultation meeting during which stakeholders shared ideas on the building of a comprehensive digital identity authentication platform to streamline service delivery.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nigeria ID authority chief to face senate over debts owed biometric enrollment partners

The Nigerian Senate has been seized on a matter relating to unpaid arrears of Front-End Partners (FEPs) working with the…

 

New algorithms shuffle NIST 1:N facial recognition leaderboard

Innovatrics has cracked the top ten in the latest NIST benchmark of facial recognition algorithms. A release from the Slovakian…

 

Dominican Republic orders immediate suspension of World ID verification

Regulators in the Dominican Republic are the latest to issue a red card to the World Foundation, with the National…

 

Australia’s age assurance plan prompts privacy, online harms debate

Now that the tender for Australia’s age assurance trial has been awarded to the Age Check Certification Scheme, the task…

 

EUDI Wallet’s path to payments more complex than it sounds: EWC

The pan-European digital identity has set ambitious goals: Users should be able to use it for travel, government services, mobile…

 

Follow-on orders for BIO-key biometrics raise hopes for turn to profitability

Expanding biometrics deployments and follow-on orders are contributing to lower net losses at BIO-key, and fueling optimism for the company…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events