St Kitts & Nevis launches new biometric passport

A new era has started in St Kitts and Nevis as the country has seen the launch of a biometric passport with advanced security features.

The new passport was launched on November 10 and the country’s Prime Minister, Hon Terrance Drew, was among the first citizens to receive the travel document designed with cutting-edge technology that makes it difficult to falsify. The passport can also be applied for digitally, among the many innovations it brings along.

At the launching ceremony, Drew praised the initiative as a major technological achievement for the country and a big step forward for the enhancement of national security.

“We now have one of the most advanced passports in the world with the launch of the new state-of-the-art passport system, marking a significant advancement in national security,” Drew said in remarks on his X account.

“The new machine-readable passports feature cutting-edge technology designed to strengthen security and streamline border management.”

The top official also lauded the collaboration that ensured the full success of the project, mentioning the Ministry of National Security and the Canadian Bank Note Company. He called the latter “a trusted partner providing advanced technological support.”

The Canadian Bank Note Company supplied the technology that upgraded the passport infrastructure and prepared the ground for the launch of a travel document that comes with some of the highest security elements.

The Prime Minister noted that the new passport represents a major component “of our modernization strategy, enhancing national security while positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in technological innovation.” The passport is considered among the best in the Caribbean region.

The document, which has a polycarbonate data page and is ICAO-compliant, is also expected to facilitate border management by making screening of travellers more secure and efficient.

The launch of the new generation passport is part of St Kitts and Nevis’ digital transformation drive, which also includes efforts to build a secure digital ID system.

In August, the country hosted a consultation meeting during which stakeholders shared ideas on the building of a comprehensive digital identity authentication platform to streamline service delivery.

