St. Kitts and Nevis to issue over 25k national digital ID cards in 2026

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, has stated that the country’s national digital ID project is far advanced and on good footing, meaning that a government plan to issue more than 25,000 cards to citizens and residents in 2026 remains very much within reach.

Drew was speaking early this week in a nationwide address in which he laid bare government’s multisectoral plans geared toward meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and advancing the country’s national growth and development agenda.

In his address, the PM said all technical equipment needed for the ID system had passed factory acceptance testing in Taiwan and will arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis by October with installation expected to begin immediately after that.

The digital ID system is being developed in collaboration with Cybernetica, which Drew described as “the Estonian firm behind the world’s most advanced digital government.” Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) is also a supporter of the project, and Idemia will provide its technology for the ID card chips.

“Enhancing the ease of doing business in St. Kitts and Nevis is essential to attract investment. We are therefore building a smarter, more efficient government, one that works for you, wherever you are, whenever you need it. That transformation begins with our national e-ID system,” the PM stated.

“In 2026, we expect to issue digital ID cards to over 25,000 citizens, unlocking a new era of secure, convenient access to public services. With your e-ID, you’ll be able to apply for a passport, request a birth certificate, register a business, or pay taxes, all from your phone or computer. No more waiting in lines. No more red tape. Just fast, transparent service,” he told the nation.

A national digital payments platform is also part of the country’s digital infrastructure development agenda, the PM also said, adding that it is being developed by the Inland Revenue Department in partnership with the Accountant General’s Office, the Ministry of ICT, and supported by legal vetting from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“This platform will be the digital gateway for paying taxes, renewing licenses, and settling government fees. Phase 1 is already in testing and will go live by mid-2026, making government transactions more accessible to every household and small business in the Federation and our diaspora.”

According to Drew, these digital infrastructure projects are part of a broader effort by the government to eliminate bureaucracy and improve public service efficiency, and support a responsive and inclusive government, making sure services are accessible anytime and anywhere, especially by citizens abroad.

The PM also mentioned reforms in the immigration and border management sector, citing an Electronic Border Management System which the country launched a month ago. He said the results already speak for themselves.

“In just 30 days, our new Electronic Border Management System, including our Electronic Travel Authorisation, or ETA, processed over 21,000 applications with 98 percent approval efficiency,” he stated.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is the first in the Caribbean to deploy face lanes, delivering biometric corridor control, which has slashed average immigration processing times by 96 percent, from 50 seconds to just 3 seconds per traveller. We’ve proven that Kittitian and Nevisian innovation can set global standards. We built this system to serve you. Smarter borders. Safer nation. Thriving tourism.”

