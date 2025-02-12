St. Kitts and Nevis chooses Cybernetica as strategic adviser for digital ID system

St. Kitts and Nevis has chosen Cybernetica as strategic adviser as it implements a national digital identity system.

Cybernetica is recognized as one of the architects of e-Estonia and the Estonian digital government ecosystem, with the Baltic country considered one of the foremost leaders in digital transformation and digital identity. Cybernetica will provide strategic guidance and “expert support” in the development and implementation of a robust Digital Identity Authentication System, according to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Like other Caribbean countries, St. Kitts and Nevis is prioritizing areas such as digital identity, interoperability, legislative frameworks, data management, and cybersecurity, as it looks to build out a broader digital ecosystem underpinned by the Digital Identity Authentication System. “Digital Transformation is not merely a goal for us,” said Minister of Public Infrastructure and ICT Konris Maynard.

The Digital Identity Authentication System, which is expected to launch by the end of 2025, will feature an electronic ID card powered by Idemia chips that will enable the country’s residents to identify themselves digitally and physically. According to an update the minister delivered the update in Parliament in December, the project has made significant strides over the past two years, including prototyping and system development.

“It is a necessity in shaping the economic and social future of our nation,” says Maynard. “This initiative is not just about adopting new technologies; it is about reimagining how we deliver services, engage with citizens, and empower our workforce.”

Cybernetica’s team is expected to provide government strategy evaluation, technical documentation assessment, policy and legislation review, and implementation roadmap development. According to Maynard, the initiative will include the involvement of “regional expert” Roger Hennis from Avvant.

Cybernetica’s lead consultant Dr Valentyna Tsap commented: “A robust digital identity system is one of the cornerstones of any modern digital state, because it enables secure, efficient, and accessible public services.”

“We are excited to contribute to the government’s vision of a digitally empowered society and support St. Kitts and Nevis in their journey towards becoming a leader in e-governance in the region,” Tsap added.

