St. Kitts and Nevis sets date for digital ID pilot as preparations hot up

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has disclosed that it will conduct a digital ID pilot from January next year ahead of a countrywide rollout, Winn FM reports.

This comes as the country’s Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced recently in a nationwide address that work on the project was far advanced.

According to the government, the pilot will see the issuance of digital ID to a limited number of citizens, and they’ll use the credential either online or as physical cards to access a number of public services. The pilot will also focus on service integration, system security and user experience.

In his address recently, Drew spoke elaborately about the digital ID project, emphasizing that it will act as a major catalyst for the country’s digital transformation drive.

He said everything was on track to ensure nationwide rollout by the middle of 2026, with around 25,000 digital IDs expected to be issued. The PM urged citizens to prepare for the new dispensation where access to public services will be streamlined thanks to the digital ID.

“In 2026, we expect to issue digital ID cards to over 25,000 citizens, unlocking a new era of secure, convenient access to public services,” the PM said.

He also underlined the importance of the digital ID, saying “with your e-ID, you’ll be able to apply for a passport, request a birth certificate, register a business, or pay taxes, all from your phone or computer.”

With the new system, citizens will get access to a wide range of public services. Estonian firm Cybernetica as well as France’s Idemia are the frontline technology parties of the project, while Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) is also supporting the initiative.

The digital ID system in St. Kitts and Nevis is a major component of the country’s digital infrastructure development plan which also includes the putting in place of a digital payments platform and an interoperable data-sharing system.

