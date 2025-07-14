Philippines ramps up digital transformation with 3 govt initiatives

The Philippines is stepping up its digital transformation with three major initiatives aimed at streamlining citizen services: wider use of the Digital National ID, a fully online driver’s license renewal system and the pilot rollout of an automated petition system for civil registry corrections.

The Digital National ID, accessible through the eGovPH mobile app, is now accepted as a valid proof of identity across all government agencies and financial institutions. Holders can verify their identity using face biometrics and fingerprint scanning via the National ID authentication portal, while a separate online tool can verify the card.

“We urge everyone who has successfully registered to maximize their Digital National ID so that they too, too, can fully enjoy the benefits of being part of the National ID system,” said PSA Undersecretary, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa. A total of 87,588,458 Digital National IDs are accessible via the eGovPH app as of June 1.

The PSA is encouraging banks and other financial service providers to integrate these biometric authentication services, citing stronger protection against fraud compared to one-time passwords (OTPs), which remain vulnerable to phishing and SIM-swapping. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has backed the move, urging financial institutions to adopt face biometrics to reinforce consumer safeguards under the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act.

Asia United Bank’s mobile wallet, HelloMoney, has already integrated the National ID authentication system. According to AUB Chief Compliance Officer Claire dela Rosa, the integration has accelerated customer due diligence. “This time around, they don’t need to verify the ID, because it’s already verified from the start,” she said.

From September 2024 to April 2025, HelloMoney onboarded 169,847 users via National ID verification. Another mobile waller, GCash, has also adopted the service for account opening, with around 56 percent of new users opening accounts using the National ID system. “The National ID has definitely helped GCash in streamlining its onboarding process and providing a reliable and trusted source of data,” said G-Xchange VP for Customer Experience Joanne Avendano.

Assistant Secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista, Deputy National Statistician of the PhilSys Registry Office said, “We call on all relying parties in the financial sector to maximize the authentication services of the National ID as it makes transactions more secure and ensures regulatory compliance.”

The eGov PH mobile app, a so-called super app, has integrated more than 1,000 government systems thus far to streamline services.

Drivers and clerical petitioners can also experience digital transformation

Drivers in the Philippines can now renew their licenses entirely online through the eGovPH app with the launch of the Online Driver’s License Renewal System (ODLRS).

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon described the system as “easier and fixer-free.” Launched in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the ODLRS guides motorists through digital steps: from uploading photos of their physical driver’s license to booking medical examinations and attending the mandatory Driver’s Enhancement Program (DEP) — culminating in an electronic license displayed within the app. Users may opt to have a physical card delivered or pick it up at their nearest Land Transportation Office (LTO) office.

“We are continuing to evolve to further improve our digital services and expand the reach to all Filipinos even in abroad,” said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

In Negros Occidental, the legal service has commenced phase one of its Administrative Petition for Correction Automated System (APCAS) pilot at the Kabankalan City Local Civil Registry Office. Under the supervision of Acting City Civil Registrar Monalisa D. Tabuhaja, staff are simulating data entry and live acceptance of name-change and clerical-error correction applications. The PSA anticipates that APCAS will significantly shorten processing times and improve user experience by digitalizing administrative petitions.

