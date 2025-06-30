Philippines digital government super app integrates 1,000 services

The Philippines has been rolling out its digital national ID and building digital public infrastructure as one of the major proponents of digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

The country’s rollouts are keenly watched by those in the biometrics, digital identity, development and DPI sphere as it overcomes various challenges. The archipelagic country of 118 million people remains a developing one with some populations that are remote and underserved, with a significant portion being unbanked and without ID.

The Philippines is celebrating milestones in its ongoing journey. The eGov PH mobile app – a so-called super app – has now integrated more than 1,000 government systems to streamline services. The one-stop online system is designed to strengthen the delivery of key government services, create a more business-friendly environment and enhance bureaucratic efficiency.

The eGov app integrates the National ID, Senior Citizen’s ID, Professional Regulation Commission ID, e-Health ID and Overseas Filipino Workers ID, among others. Those using the app can access the Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Pag-IBIG Fund, among other government agencies.

The Philippine government’s modernization efforts have received garlands at the GovMedia Awards 2025 in Singapore. There the eGov PH super app won the E-Governance Project of the Year and the e-government data exchange platform (eGovDX) was recognized as Digital Transformation of the Year.

The eGovDX platform links over 1,000 government services and it was recognized for its secure, interoperable ecosystem enhancing data privacy and efficiency. Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary David Amirol said that while international recognition is pleasing, the real rewards are the tangible benefits for citizens, such as no more long lines at dawn, services delivered directly to people’s phones, and renewed public trust.

“People need to feel that government is working for them,” he said (via Philstar). “That means faster service, zero lines and more transparency.”

Philippines to pilot Unified PWD ID system

In July, the Philippine government is rolling out the Unified Persons with Disabilities (PWD) ID in 35 towns and cities across the Philippines. National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) executive director Glena Relova said it is to promote inclusivity, improve legitimate PWDs’ access to benefits and to tackle fake PWD IDs.

Since local governments across the country have their own design of the PWD ID, the introduction of the Unified PWD System, with a single authorized issuer, will make it easier for authorities to identify real ones. There will be both a physical and digital form of the Unified PWD ID with the physical card having safety features.

The ID is also integrated with the national ID and verification systems. Relova encouraged establishments to honor the existing PWD IDs while the new Unified PWD ID is rolled out in its pilot testing.

“We at NCDA are constantly improving our system to ensure that you receive your benefits and rights,” Relova said. “That is why we are asking you to participate, especially in the 35 municipalities, for our persons with disabilities to come out and register.”

