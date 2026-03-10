FB pixel

Egypt pilots selfie biometrics to streamline access to digital govt services

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Government Services
Egypt pilots selfie biometrics to streamline access to digital govt services
 

Egypt is piloting a selfie biometric app as part of efforts to facilitate authentication processes for access to some government services.

The app, MOIEG-PASS, has been introduced through a collaboration between the Ministries of Interior and Communications and Information Technology. It is described as an innovation because it is the country’s first unified biometric authentication platform to ease access to public services.

According to an Interior Ministry announcement, users of the app will need to scan their national IDs and their face biometrics to complete authentication for a selected number of government services.

A determination will then be made about how to scale the initiative depending on the outcome of the pilot. Designed by Egyptian technology engineers, the app is said to have all features that meet international standards.

In addition to making identity authentication easier, MOIEG-PASS is also meant to enhance the personal data security of people seeking services online and make it easier for more people to access government services without necessarily visiting government offices.

The app, which is available for Android devices for a start, is expected to have iOS availability and be further integrated with more government services.

“MOIEG-PASS is designed to support official processes by enabling users to submit required information, verify requests, and track service-related actions directly from their mobile devices,” a description of the app on Google Play reads.

The push to facilitate access to digital government services is in symphony with the Egyptian government’s digital transformation agenda outlined in the country’s ICT 2030 Strategy. It is part of the digital innovation pillar of the Digital Egypt vision.

GovTech Innovation Challenge

It is also in line with this vision that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is running a GovTech Innovation Lab, a program which will last between three and five months and provide startups in the country with the necessary support to scale their technology.

Per the ministry, the program targets startups that intend “to address major societal challenges, develop innovative solutions, and integrate them with government services, offering citizens a seamless and holistic experience while protecting their data privacy and security.”

The objectives of the initiative are to put in place a sustainable GovTech ecosystem, facilitate access to public and private sector services, and strengthen Egypt’s digital transformation performance indicators.

In line with its digital transformation push, Egypt has engaged in initiatives in the past to boost financial inclusion and grow the digital economy through digital infrastructure development.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK startup raises $15M to build Europe’s sovereign alternative to biometric surveillance

A British start-up has raised millions for its biometric-alternative surveillance technology. Augur, a resilience technology startup, has raised $15 million…

 

NIST concept paper explores identity and authorization controls for AI agents

A draft concept paper released by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) asks industry and government stakeholders how…

 

Age assurance community sets new goals with standard published and use exploding

“Age Assurance Has Come of Age,” crows the Draft Summit Communiqué for the upcoming Global Age Assurance Standards Summit 2026….

 

‘Big Tech’ fears and confusion dominate dialogue over UK digital ID scheme

The UK government’s digital ID consultation has begun, its detailed plan for the process finally revealed, but all that is…

 

Bunnings introducing facial recognition to 42 New Zealand stores

Hardware and garden center chain Bunnings is introducing facial recognition technology (FRT) to its New Zealand stores to prevent serious…

 

Sweden to launch government eID in December 2026

Sweden has announced that its electronic identity (e-ID) will be launched on December 1st, 2026, giving both Swedish citizens and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events